About us: couple in mid 60's well travelled not always on cruise ships. We have no loyalty to any cruise line and our sole driver is destination, mainly wildlife and scenery.
Since visiting a travel show around 4 years ago Antarctica was on our bucket list. Eventually chose Hurtigruten and Roald Amundsen as we thought the price was reasonable and it included the Falklands. Booked as a package ...
I chose this cruise because of the places it was going to...Falklands, South Georgia and the Antarctic peninsula. The staff on board, including pro photographers, naturalists, scientists were all extremely knowledgeable and gave awesome presentations daily. The crew were all from the Philippines and were extremely attentive, warm and friendly.
If you are wanting to go to the Antarctic and ...
This was our third cruise to Antarctica and the second time on Seabourn to AA. We wanted to experience the NEW(2023) Seabourn Pursuit Expedition ship. We have done many Seabourn cruises and this was probably the BEST. As expected, the crew, food, service, tours, experiences were all top shelf. There were only about 220 passengers aboard and felt like being on our own private mega-yacht. Being ...
We have just completed the 22 day Antarctic tour. What a remarkable experience!Antarctica is like another planet . South Georgia is like a David Attenborough feature. The ship is magnificently designed and styled. The 155 guests were royally cared for by a warm and attentive crew. Landings, snowshoeing , kayaking and zodiac cruises were frequent and supported by 15 expedition leaders who provided ...
This was a trip to celebrate my wife's retirement. We had seen the "Mighty Cruise Ships" documentary on the Roald Amundsen and booked within days of watching. We were sailing to Antarctica and returning via the Falkland Islands. When we were due to pay the balance of the holiday, I read a lot of negative reviews of this trip and contacted my travel agent (Trailfinders) to see what feedback they ...
Holland America's Navigator is a poor Joke. HAL internet is like dial-up on a party line. Painfully slow, many sites won't load, not talking YouTube or games, you can barely get basic emails. If there's an attachment forget it. I wasn't even able to view my home wifi thermostat on board. Yet on shore literally just walking thru Visitors Center using free wifi I could view and adjust my temperature ...
After a very rocky embarkment in Buenos Aires, our cruise around South America on the Oosterdam was excellent. The principal reason for this was the extraordinary service provided by the Oosterdam crew and service personnel. Our every need was attended to and in many ways above and beyond all expectations. One of us was traveling with a mobility scooter rented from Holland America's vendor, ...
Posted: March 9, 2023
On March 30, 2022, we booked Princess cruise tour H304/ 19 days – from 1/30 to 2/20/2023 includes flight times, for (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile). Following is our personal experience with Princess. We choose Princess since we have journeyed with them before, with happy experience. This time it was unpleasant experience, and I rate them “C”.
Our reasons are ...
This was a bucket list trip for me. We embarked in Buenos Aires and took it all the way to Los Angeles, around Cape Horn. The scenery around Cape Horn is truly spectacular. The cruise was 32 days.
Even though my wife and I are in our early 70s, I think we were probably younger than the average passenger on the ship. There was one family that had two children. If there were other children ...
We were on the 32 day "Andes and Cape Horn Grand Adventure" cruise around S. America. It was a very enjoyable cruise with a relaxed pace. Many of the port stops are at commercial ports/cities with not a lot to see; you have to travel to see the main cities/sites. Unfortunately, this was not communicated and understood.
The ship is due to go in to drydock for maintenance shortly after the cruise ...