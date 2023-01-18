Review for a South America Cruise on Sapphire Princess

This was a bucket list trip for me. We embarked in Buenos Aires and took it all the way to Los Angeles, around Cape Horn. The scenery around Cape Horn is truly spectacular. The cruise was 32 days. Even though my wife and I are in our early 70s, I think we were probably younger than the average passenger on the ship. There was one family that had two children. If there were other children ...