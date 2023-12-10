  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
14,463 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 14,463 Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Classic Christmas Markets: a Lump of Coal

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on River Queen

Lyana F
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

After a wonderful experience with Uniworld’s Burgundy and Provence cruise five years ago I was terribly disappointed in their performance this time around with the Classic Christmas Markets cruise. While I understand that inclement weather conditions are outside anyone’s control, Uniworld did a very poor job of contingency planning. We were provided information as to the status of our itinerary ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Standard Stateroom

Christmas Market Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMagna

Yogi1985
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I am truly impressed with the exceptional services provided by the local tour guides during our recent river cruise. They flawlessly showcased beautiful sights, offered insightful information about the cities, and served delightful meals each day. The entire crew exhibited incredible friendliness and hospitality throughout the trip, making our Christmas experience unforgettable. Surprisingly, this ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello, and welcome back from your recent river cruise experience with us! Thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and...

Sail Date: December 2023

Been on many river cruises, AMA is better!!!

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaMagna

76697669Vann
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been on many river cruises, mostly with Viking, and they have been very good, but all in all, AmA’s food puts them over the top, and it’s not even close!!! Every single meal was better than anything we have had on other cruise lines!!! Crew was great, and Magna is a great ship, they did Christmas better than any other ship also!! Just look as your going down the river at Christmas, AMA is ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Suite (with Balcony)

First and last time on Viking

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Gullveig

pmalter0
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

1) almost no restaurants in the United States serve robusta coffee--the savings isn't that great, and the coffee is just pathetic.... If for no other reason, that is sufficient for my not cruising again on Viking. Moreover I couldn't even drown it out with cream because the cruise only had skim milk (ultimately, the maître d' did purchase some half-and-half--kudos). 2) I have wine with dinner ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Wonderful cruise!

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Tialfi

CM-
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

The restaurant meals aboard the ship were perfect! We loved having so many choices for starters, salads, entrees, and desserts -- both daily offerings and regional specialties. The service was equally perfect -- all of the staff were so attentive to us and we could not have asked for better! They learned our names and were eager to serve us. After a couple of days, they often knew what ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Christmas Market experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Panorama

Ivana McGrail
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Perfect Vacation on the Rhine

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Tranquility II

Perfect Vacatio
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I did a lot of research before we chose to sail with Avalon and I am so glad we did. We opted for the 2 days in Lucerne before the cruise and that was a great choice. I can't say enough about how wonderful the entire trip was from beginning to end. Starting with our hotels in Lucerne and Basel to the ease of the airport transfer from the boat in Amsterdam to the airport. The boat was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Covid Cruise

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Idi

Trent0n1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I cruise about 2x/year. Over the past few years, half of my cruises have been on Viking. The Christmas market cruise was my first Viking river cruise. While the Christmas markets were interesting, the cruise was hampered by the high river levels that prevented ships from travelling under bridges. (Last year when I considered a river cruise I passed since at the time the rivers in Europe were too ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Disappointing - not worth the thousands spent

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigrun

CruiserSMR
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

What a major disappointment and complete waste of the thousands of dollars spent on this trip. My travel companions and I are experienced cruise travelers and will never travel Viking again. The problems began several days before our sailing date, when Viking announced there would be a change in our ship without explaining the details why. Which means Viking was already aware the Rhine ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Disappointing holiday cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

etierney
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for holiday market and seeing the charm of Paris and other towns. It was disappointing as we only visited a couple markets. The optional tours were disappointing except for Normandy. Not sure why Vernon was selected as it was a little bleak. Optional tour sightseeing Paris was a mob scene in the high end shopping district. I would rather have walked thru affordable stores ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Destination Cruise Reviews
China Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.