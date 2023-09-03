Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Celestyal Journey

We wanted to experience some Greek islands which we haven't visited before and with the late night stays in Santorini and Mykonos we went with Celestyal as the local experts. We had a week on Crete first before joining the ship (I didn't know you could join the cruise at ports other than Piraeus). The only problem here is that there is no one shore side to assist with your luggage until you are ...