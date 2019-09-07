  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Greece Cruise Reviews

3.8
554 reviews

Amazing & friendly staff

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Greece

DDupuis avatar

DDupuis

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

This ship was Recommended by our sister in law who had previously sailed on the Spirit. We found the cruise to be extremely well organized from start to finish. We were kept very well informed of any and all changes that were made due to weather. Embarkation and disembarkation went extremely well. Couldn't ask for better. We found the staff to be extremely courteous, polite, friendly, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

BETTER THAN EXPECTED!

Review for Celestyal Olympia to Greece

beachmiker avatar

beachmiker

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

This cruise was part of a Globus land tour of Greece. Embarkation was one of the smoothest ever experienced I'm sure because the Ship was only 3/4 full. We enjoyed the free drink package at no extra cost which was a real treat. You had a great selection of beer, wine and spirts. The service aboard was both professional and extremely friendly. The food was fantastic! We ate in the main ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

What has happened to Windstar

Review for Wind Star to Greece

ArtCollector725 avatar

ArtCollector725

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

This is our fourth, and now last, Windstar cruise. The ship, the Windstar, is run down and tacky. The food was awful. The equipment in the “gym” creeky and poorly maintained. Lastly the shore excursions were often boardering on worthless. Internet? $245 a week for minimal and often nonexistent service. And all this for a premium price. Windstar needs to up its game considerably if it want ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Well done, enjoyable cruise

Review for Celestyal Olympia to Greece

johneed avatar

johneed

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

I'll start by saying we travel a lot, but aren't "cruise people". We've only been on one other cruise. Most of our travel is self-booked, no groups, tours, etc. That said, we were looking to do something out of the ordinary and special for our 35th anniversary cruise, and had our sights set on exploring a few greek islands. After looking at options including cruises, flights, and water taxis, we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Great itinerary

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Greece

jag33437 avatar

jag33437

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We went from Athens to Cyprus, then Israel for 5 days (2 ports), then Crete and back to Athens. We stayed at the Electra Palace. Very good location, good shopping and restaurant near by. We also ate at the hotel. Breakfasts were excellent. Dinner on the 7th floor with the Acropolis overlook us. spectacular. We had an N2 cabin, port side near the aft elevators. The cabin was one of the best we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Worst cruise experience ever!

Review for Celestyal Olympia to Greece

Ivanob avatar

Ivanob

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

I was really looking forward for this vacation, but it became terrible after booking this cruise. The ship was small, old and there was really nothing to do onboard. They didn’t even have the pools available to swim. I have been in different cruises before and I figured it was alright since the port destinations would make up for it. I was wrong, the excursions available were very unorganized. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Dining room dinner

Review for MSC Opera to Greece

dzallen avatar

dzallen

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Our table was 671 and they always make sure we had that table right by the window and our waiter Mr. Kumar was amazing and he spoiled us like we have never been spoiled before. Pankaj Kumar, we will never forget you The food was amazing our rooms were perfect the balcony could use a little bit more space but otherwise it was fantastic. But the entertainment wasn’t Las Vegas style it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Most efficient cruise ever!

Review for Emerald Princess to Greece

Marypowers avatar

Marypowers

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Choose this cruise to experience Greece and its food, drink and culture. The good is that Princess did an awesome job on embarkment (no wait) and disembarkment. Excursion organization and cleanliness, and great staff. It couldn’t have been any better. I rated 4 stars because I wouldn’t take this cruise again. It was boring. Entertainment was for older people ( we were a party of 8 in our late ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

OK!

Review for Wind Star to Greece

thoughtsoncruise avatar

thoughtsoncruise

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

7 nite Athens Greece, round trip, 9/19 Cruise was fine, not unpleasant. Friendly crew, outstanding food and service related to food. Cabin comfortable but really missed having a private veranda (and just for the record, had one of us been quarantined here, as we observed happening to someone we had met, the same size and layout would have made for a miserable experience). Simple ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Disappointing

Review for Celestyal Olympia to Greece

Geoff2 avatar

Geoff2

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

It started with watching the guys throwing our bags on the conveyor belt and when we received our bags the handle was broken , the bag was brand new bought for this trip now the extension handle is broken. The food was very poor especially the 2 bbqs the food was cold and all the meat so dry and tough , the corn was terrible as well we left a whole plate full of food. The entertainment was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

