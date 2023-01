Review for Viking MS Antares to Nile River

We had the opportunity to travel aboard the Viking Riverboat Antares this past week on an 8 day cruise from Luxor to Aswan and back. We began this cruise in Cairo for three days before flying to Luxor to board the Antares. We have traveled with Viking before, on their Ocean cruises, but this was our first (and last) Viking river cruise we intend to take. The Viking standards are definitely ...