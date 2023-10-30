Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Gem

Before I begin my review of this cruise, I want to say that we are Sapphire with NCL. That means that we have spent more than a few days cruising with NCL and have seen many changes over the past few years. We cruised 46-days with NCL in 2023 alone. Where to begin? We booked 2 cruises with NCL for November. The Gem from Istanbul to Athens then a Transatlantic on the Breakaway out of Rome ...