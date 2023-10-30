we just got back from sailing on the Viking Ra which leaves/ returns from/ to Luxor, Egypt and has additional days in Cairo for touring. This was our first Viking cruise and we were very favorably impressed with the ship, food and tour guides. I highly recommend this cruise for Americans who want to see the famous temples and pyramids in Egypt!! our tours included entering into a Pyramid tomb, ...
My wife and I and my parents just returned from a 10-day Cruise on Carnival Venezia, leaving from NYC to the Caribbean.
The cruise ship docks at Manhattan Cruise Terminal. We live in upstate NY, about 6 hours away. With 4 people, it’s cheaper to drive than fly. We booked 2 rooms in Fairfield Inn North Bergen. They had a Cruise Package that would let us park the car at the hotel for 10 days ...
NCL HORROR STORY
Choose any other cruise line than NCL, what you think you are saving you will pay in disappointment. I booked a mid-east cruise in Aug.‘23 and was a prisoner on-board NCL Norwegian Dawn for 10 days after they cancelled five of eight featured/ advertised ports because of war (understandable) and because four Arab ports barred American ship entry (according to ship grape-vine). ...
This was our first trip on Norwegian Gem, but not first on NCL. We booked for the itinerary which originally included Turkey, Israel, Greece, Egypt, Sicily and Italy (Naples and Rome). Sadly, we were unable to visit Israel due to war with Hamas. We were pleased with the substitutions of Crete and Cyprus, having never visited either island before.
Ship and crew: We've been on several ...
While there are many rusted on Regent Seven Seas (RSS) cruisers who’ll forgive any sin, beware if you don’t fall into that category. RSS is for you if you’re happy with average casino/club food masquerading as fine dining, stage troupe shows a high school would be embarrassed to put on, & a patronising juvenile approach to passenger announcements/liaison that’s more fit for a kindergarten than ...
Let me first state that the previous commenter did not exaggerate at all. As a matter of fact he was kind to give our cruise a two rating, but I stand by my one rating.
We are Platinum member of the RSS Society, with many wonderful cruises and experiences with this cruise line. We are only 40 days away from Titanium level. And we have booked 3 future cruises with Regent. That said, we loved ...
Wonderful experience
You will encounter some delays, some poverty, some pushy peddlers but the overall experience is amazing
Uniworld does a great job of anticipating many little details to allow you to relax and enjoy the journey
Uniworld is very responsive to guest wishes—it’s all about the passengers experience
Food is fabulous
Excursions excellent
Plenty of relaxation ...
Before I begin my review of this cruise, I want to say that we are Sapphire with NCL. That means that we have spent more than a few days cruising with NCL and have seen many changes over the past few years. We cruised 46-days with NCL in 2023 alone.
Where to begin?
We booked 2 cruises with NCL for November. The Gem from Istanbul to Athens then a Transatlantic on the Breakaway out of Rome ...
This is a journal of our November 1-16, 2023, “Pyramids & Pharaohs” land/cruise package with Jordan extension on the Viking Osiris. We booked this trip in 2021 with the thought that the COVID-19 pandemic would be over by two years later. It turned out that we were the first Viking sailing that would not require passengers to provide proof of COVID vaccination (although we had received the fall ...
This is my second Queen Elizabeth review.
Cabin - This time we were in cabin next door to where we stayed last year. Everything was well maintained, clean, and plenty of space and storage for our 34 night cruise.
Service - impeccable everywhere.
Food - Britannia MDR breakfast lunch and dinner always hot, beautifully presented and tasty. Freedom dining works for us. No queues. Every table ...