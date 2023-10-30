  • Newsletter
Egypt Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
395 reviews

Viking Ra -Pharoahs and Pyramids - Everything You Always Wanted on the Nile

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Viking Ra

Linda S59
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

we just got back from sailing on the Viking Ra which leaves/ returns from/ to Luxor, Egypt and has additional days in Cairo for touring. This was our first Viking cruise and we were very favorably impressed with the ship, food and tour guides. I highly recommend this cruise for Americans who want to see the famous temples and pyramids in Egypt!! our tours included entering into a Pyramid tomb, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Beautiful ship, but room for improvement in several areas

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Venezia

mleng
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I and my parents just returned from a 10-day Cruise on Carnival Venezia, leaving from NYC to the Caribbean. The cruise ship docks at Manhattan Cruise Terminal. We live in upstate NY, about 6 hours away. With 4 people, it’s cheaper to drive than fly. We booked 2 rooms in Fairfield Inn North Bergen. They had a Cruise Package that would let us park the car at the hotel for 10 days ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

NCL HORROR STORY

Review for a Asia Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

Lewycky
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

NCL HORROR STORY Choose any other cruise line than NCL, what you think you are saving you will pay in disappointment. I booked a mid-east cruise in Aug.‘23 and was a prisoner on-board NCL Norwegian Dawn for 10 days after they cancelled five of eight featured/ advertised ports because of war (understandable) and because four Arab ports barred American ship entry (according to ship grape-vine). ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

An amazing journey of ancient lands

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Gem

SookeBC
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first trip on Norwegian Gem, but not first on NCL. We booked for the itinerary which originally included Turkey, Israel, Greece, Egypt, Sicily and Italy (Naples and Rome). Sadly, we were unable to visit Israel due to war with Hamas. We were pleased with the substitutions of Crete and Cyprus, having never visited either island before. Ship and crew: We've been on several ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Penthouse with Balcony

Glorified Repositioning Cruise at Passengers’ Expense

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

StelladiMare
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

While there are many rusted on Regent Seven Seas (RSS) cruisers who’ll forgive any sin, beware if you don’t fall into that category. RSS is for you if you’re happy with average casino/club food masquerading as fine dining, stage troupe shows a high school would be embarrassed to put on, & a patronising juvenile approach to passenger announcements/liaison that’s more fit for a kindergarten than ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Our Costly Repositioning Cruise to Dubai !

Review for a Trans-Ocean Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

zak477
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Let me first state that the previous commenter did not exaggerate at all. As a matter of fact he was kind to give our cruise a two rating, but I stand by my one rating. We are Platinum member of the RSS Society, with many wonderful cruises and experiences with this cruise line. We are only 40 days away from Titanium level. And we have booked 3 future cruises with Regent. That said, we loved ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Amazing adventure

Review for a Middle East Cruise on S.S. Sphinx

stephen ross
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Wonderful experience You will encounter some delays, some poverty, some pushy peddlers but the overall experience is amazing Uniworld does a great job of anticipating many little details to allow you to relax and enjoy the journey Uniworld is very responsive to guest wishes—it’s all about the passengers experience Food is fabulous Excursions excellent Plenty of relaxation ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Egypt at last

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Gem

Steve551
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Before I begin my review of this cruise, I want to say that we are Sapphire with NCL. That means that we have spent more than a few days cruising with NCL and have seen many changes over the past few years. We cruised 46-days with NCL in 2023 alone. Where to begin? We booked 2 cruises with NCL for November. The Gem from Istanbul to Athens then a Transatlantic on the Breakaway out of Rome ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

PYRAMIDS & PHARAOHS & PETRA

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Viking Osiris

cboyle
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is a journal of our November 1-16, 2023, “Pyramids & Pharaohs” land/cruise package with Jordan extension on the Viking Osiris. We booked this trip in 2021 with the thought that the COVID-19 pandemic would be over by two years later. It turned out that we were the first Viking sailing that would not require passengers to provide proof of COVID vaccination (although we had received the fall ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Second cruise on Cunard Queen Elizabeth Barcelona to Melbourne

Review for a Trans-Ocean Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

WoorimBeachLady
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This is my second Queen Elizabeth review. Cabin - This time we were in cabin next door to where we stayed last year. Everything was well maintained, clean, and plenty of space and storage for our 34 night cruise. Service - impeccable everywhere. Food - Britannia MDR breakfast lunch and dinner always hot, beautifully presented and tasty. Freedom dining works for us. No queues. Every table ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

