  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
7468 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 7,468 Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Fantastic Greek Island Cruise

Review for Celebrity Apex to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Adamoz73
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We can honestly say that this cruise exceeded our expectations. I was worried that the Covid restrictions would impact the experience but on the contrary they made you feel safe and they were handled brilliantly. From the pre-boarding experience with requirement for all passengers to be vaccinated and the testing of every passenger and staff member as you board and again as you leave it really ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Fantastic Re-Start in Greece - Mein Schiff 6

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
CruiseMH
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Hi folks, two weeks ago i went for my first cruise after the corona-break. The german-market-focussed cruise line TUI cruises offers 7-night cruises from Heraklion(Crete) to Piraeus and Corfu. As the price for these cruises are very attractive for solo travellers i could not resist. Due to the current Covid-19 situation there were some changes in the usual processes. First of all it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2020

Just a good value cruise

Review for MSC Opera to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Kenwootton
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We read all the reviews. We have a balcony cabin it is great, yes the shower is small but really it is good. The staff have been fantastic The food is good, really good. The buffers have everything thing you could need The beds are comfortable and bangs fit under the beds This is our second msc cruise and it is just plain good Value When we read the reviews we were suspicious, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

If you want sheets with bedbugs, go to MSC Cruises.

Review for MSC Opera to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Travel rocks
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The excursions were fairly good and so was the food and servers. Everything else was horrible. The beauty salon was awful, terrible communication skills and high pressure staff, like your money was their personal piggy bank. The cabin steward was obviously so badly trained he put dirty sheets with bedbugs on the bed. The Reception staff customer service skills were horrible, assumptions like ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Not really a Dream

Review for Marella Dream to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Aaitch
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Not our first cruise but our first time cruising over Christmas, so we were looking forward with great excitement. We booked in November 2018 and paid £1200 each for myself and my wife as this was going to the holy land. although neither of us are religious the history of the area is compelling and would make it a once in a lifetime visit. We have sailed with Marrella/Thomson/TUI on ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Christmas & New Year

Review for Marella Dream to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
msk1955
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have just returned from the Ancient Affair cruise, departing from Limassol and calling at Alanya, Marmaris, Heraklion and Haifa. We did not have an auspicious start as, upon arrival at Paphos airport, we were left in a queue in the coach park while a TUI member of staff had to locate our driver. We would have been less than impressed if it hadn't just stopped raining. Once on board the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Crew Crew Crew

Review for Marella Dream to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Andy Martin
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Before I say anything else, I must say how friendly and helpful all the staff we encountered were. They all had a smile and friendly greeting. They made the whole cruise so much more enjoyable and despite anything you may perceive as negative you read below, we had a fabulous time and intend to cruise with Marella/Tui again. We went on the Christmas Day departure cruise to Turkey and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Terrible

Review for MSC Opera to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Gazzetta
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The ship is very unorganized. The food was the same every day. Front desk clerk named Barbara Uchiyama was always scowling and treating guests without the least education and attention. The tours were disorganized. The guides hired by MSC knew almost nothing about the tours, reaching the height of not wanting to take us to the Mount of Olives in Israel because he preferred to take ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Old filthy dirty ship that needs blowing up.

Review for Marella Dream to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Linphillipskeep
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Joined dream on 18 dec looking forward to visiting Bethlehem and Jerusalem for the Christmas period. We were on the ship for two weeks supposedly the whole itinerary since booking in September was changed we were not told about Jerusalem and Bethlehem stop even though the ship had been doing this for the last six weeks until we got on board so that the company did not have to refund us or ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Good ship very poor bar service

Review for Marella Dream to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Peter.edwards123
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I sailed for 2 weeks over Xmas and the New Year. The restaurants and food was excellent. The cabin service and cleanliness of the ship was good. The bar service left a lot to be desired. The first week the drinks were spoilt by adding too much mixer. One night I had a gin and tonic and it was like water. I complained to the bar manager and whilst she was very sorry she failed to ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Find a cruise

Other Destination Cruise Reviews
Italy Cruise Reviews
Italy Cruise Reviews
Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews
Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Alaska Cruise Reviews
Transpacific Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.