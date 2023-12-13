It’s a relaxing time , nice ship . My 2 favorite bars are only altitude, and golden jubilee . Chic classy with nice bartenders . Music on altitude is best .
Buffet food is alright . Some good options . Loved the salads . I liked pig anchor outdoor bbq sausages .
But cucina del capitano was the terrible experience !
I thought I’m going for an Italian fine dining , long 70 minutes wait and ...
Cruised Caribbean, December 2023. Multigenerational family visit with five cabins booked. Boat is very dirty and not well maintained. Food is very poor quality and hit or miss. Very poor vegetarian options with dried up salads or vegetables that have been overcooked and left out on the side for hours and then thrown on the plate. New Year’s Eve, for a vegetarian Daughter was a plate of salad or a ...
We chose to sail on the Nieuw Statendam because we had sailed on this ship before and enjoyed it very much. I do not know what has happened to Holland America and this ship it was totally different from when we were last on this ship and also sailing with Holland. Our last cruise with them was June 2021.
First, upon arriving at the airport we had their airport to ship transfers. The older ...
This was my first cruise in years and I had high hopes for an adventure to remember, with 4 ports and a lot to see. When the high winds prevented our docking at Princess Cay, I was still optimistic. We took advantage if the onboard activities and kept busy-- and well fed-- for the extra sea day. We made it into San Juan and the weather was good, but the excursion to the fort had a lot more ...
This was the first time I sailed on Princess. It will also be the last. I used to cruise relatively often and had been on RC several times, NCL, and Disney. But an illness made me afraid to cruise for a long time—maybe 10 years. So I don’t know if things have just changed for the worse in that time or if Princess is just not for me or we had a bad trip. I cruised with my husband, 18 year old ...
The ship is fabulous! Plenty of things to do! HOWEVER!!!!!!!!! The HUB app is the WORSE and FANTASTIC at the same time. Pros is you can see your photos and it alerts what time events are happening when it’s working! The HUB has a chat feature that was always disconnected so messages didn’t go through when needed. Everyone had to pay $5 for this horrible feature. I didn’t need messages to pop ...
Upon arrival the scenery is beautiful. Then I made it to my room. It’s like you’re camping in an 80’s style RV. There’s no room for the height of a normal sized human being let alone sharing it with two people. The weather cancelled our departure to the Bahamas. They gave us no credit or any type of reimbursement for our inconvenience of sitting on this intolerable ship. This ship has barely ...
We have been on the smaller ships like Paradise and Pride that go out of Tampa and we decided let's take the ride across the state to Canaveral and go on a larger ship. We choose cruises not for the ship but for the destinations and having never been to the Dominican and Turks and Caicos, we thought it would be a good itinerary which also included Nassau.Embarkation was a lot easier than I could ...
I selected this cruise because my wife was interested in the Carnival Magic and we both also had never been to Amber Cove. We opted in for a balcony room since it wasn’t much much more than the ocean view in pricing. We were on the 9th floor right by the elevators and the lido deck was on the 10th floor. I felt like every child in America was on this ship ! They were constantly running in the ...
We chose this cruise because it was a brand new ship with all inclusive amenities. The beginning of our cruise was not very positive due to the bath weather, rain, wind, stormy weather. As we know, the weather is not controlled by Explora Journey. But was is controlled by the ship, are added amenities, entertainment, etc. and they didn't add any extra extra curricular activities. All the ...