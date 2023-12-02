After a wonderful experience with Uniworld’s Burgundy and Provence cruise five years ago I was terribly disappointed in their performance this time around with the Classic Christmas Markets cruise. While I understand that inclement weather conditions are outside anyone’s control, Uniworld did a very poor job of contingency planning. We were provided information as to the status of our itinerary ...
We cruised on the AmaBella to the Christmas Markets. This was my first river cruise. I have been on over 65 ocean cruises, traveled to 108 countries and all seven continents. I have been cruising since 1980 when I was 18 years old and took my first cruise. The pre-cruise portion with Ama was just ok. We were booked in a standard room at a nice hotel. The cruise portion is where it gets bad. ...
I am truly impressed with the exceptional services provided by the local tour guides during our recent river cruise. They flawlessly showcased beautiful sights, offered insightful information about the cities, and served delightful meals each day. The entire crew exhibited incredible friendliness and hospitality throughout the trip, making our Christmas experience unforgettable. Surprisingly, this ...
We have been on many river cruises, mostly with Viking, and they have been very good, but all in all, AmA’s food puts them over the top, and it’s not even close!!! Every single meal was better than anything we have had on other cruise lines!!! Crew was great, and Magna is a great ship, they did Christmas better than any other ship also!! Just look as your going down the river at Christmas, AMA is ...
1) almost no restaurants in the United States serve robusta coffee--the savings isn't that great, and the coffee is just pathetic.... If for no other reason, that is sufficient for my not cruising again on Viking. Moreover I couldn't even drown it out with cream because the cruise only had skim milk (ultimately, the maître d' did purchase some half-and-half--kudos).
2) I have wine with dinner ...
You learn a lot about a cruising company when something doesn't go to plan, and Avalon's poor decisions have prompted us with the final verdict of "0 stars, never again". Our Christmas Market cruise was dramatically altered due to high water conditions on the Danube. Avalon was faced with the same dilemma as other cruise lines, and as you'll read, failed across the board with their ...
What a marvelous river cruise! Let me just begin and end with that statement! I traveled with my sister and we experienced the Danube Christmas markets cruise in December of this year. The ship certainly delivered in all areas.
Cabin – we had a French balcony cabin for this winter cruise. The room was on the second (main) floor and the picture window with a sliding glass door and ...
On this our third Viking River Cruise, we were unexpectedly disappointed and absolutely regretted our purchase. To begin, this nine day cruise itinerary already included four nights in hotels (2 Prague and 2 Berlin). When we were on the ship, the majority of time we were docked. In the five nights on board we sailed for less than 18 hours total.
The included itinerary was very thin. While many ...
We chose this cruise A. for the Christmas markets and B. for this particular ship. The ship is twice the width as any other river ship and is the largest in Europe. Despite it's double-size, it holds only 30% more passengers, which gives you much more room. The cabins were another deciding factor-they're huge! More than enough room for 2 in the cabin area, a very large bathroom with double ...
Wanted to visit Christmas markets during December . We were not disappointed! Crew was great. Service was excellent, Inna our steward, Rea and Brandi. David the cruise director was awesome. Experienced captain made great decisions which allowed us to complete voyage. Some ships unable to complete route and were stranded which ended their trip early. Rapid rising water from snow melt prevented some ...