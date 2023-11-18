Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hild

I have always wondered what the European Christmas Markets were like. This cruise allowed me to find out! My husband and I went on this cruise as a birthday present for me. This was our first Viking cruise but will not be the last. We stayed two nights in Paris as part of the journey. Our first excursion included a bus tour of the city as well as free time at the Christmas Market. This Market ...