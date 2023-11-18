You learn a lot about a cruising company when something doesn't go to plan, and Avalon's poor decisions have prompted us with the final verdict of "0 stars, never again". Our Christmas Market cruise was dramatically altered due to high water conditions on the Danube. Avalon was faced with the same dilemma as other cruise lines, and as you'll read, failed across the board with their ...
On this our third Viking River Cruise, we were unexpectedly disappointed and absolutely regretted our purchase. To begin, this nine day cruise itinerary already included four nights in hotels (2 Prague and 2 Berlin). When we were on the ship, the majority of time we were docked. In the five nights on board we sailed for less than 18 hours total.
The included itinerary was very thin. While many ...
Listed as a Christmas Market cruise docking at places I have visited before, I expected the emphasis to be on the Christmas markets. I expected on board education sessions, at least one, on the long history of the markets and how each one is unique with the same underpinnings. Educational moment on the foods served at the markets would have been appreciated. Biggest disappointment was paying ...
We chose this cruise specifically for the christmas markets but what we received was a lot of bus time and enrichment tours with tons of time walking and seeing things we were not really interested in. first time in paris, christmas market non existent, did get about 10 minutes for a picture of the effie tower . hotel in paris ok but nothing t write home about, trip to trier, walking in the ...
As former cold warriors, we chose this cruise to visit places we had been forbidden to travel while serving in what was West Germany. On our way to the ship, our very first thrill - walking across the Glieniecke Bridge, the bridge of spy exchanges near Sans Souci and Cecilienhof. It was cold and snowing. There was little traffic. It was the thrill of a lifetime.
From beginning to end, our trip ...
I have always wondered what the European Christmas Markets were like. This cruise allowed me to find out! My husband and I went on this cruise as a birthday present for me. This was our first Viking cruise but will not be the last.
We stayed two nights in Paris as part of the journey. Our first excursion included a bus tour of the city as well as free time at the Christmas Market. This Market ...
My wife had always wanted to visit the Christmas markets in Europe. This cruise fit the bill perfectly, as well as coinciding with our 45th anniversary. From the start, Viking took good care of us. Planning for the Air travel portion of the trip was handled well, with 1 on 1 interaction with the planners. Our plane was 4 hours late, but we were greeted as soon as we passed through passport ...
This cruise was a bucket list vacation. We have many friends who have raved about the Christmas Markets in Europe. The only problem is our cruise/tour is that it began on Sunday November 26 and the first open Christmas Market was Thursday, November 30th. We missed the markets in Prague, Nuremberg, Bamberg and Wurzberg - that is 50% of what was promoted for our cruise. There were other mishaps ...
I was interested in visiting Prague and Paris and the price seemed very reasonable. I was not disappointed. In fact, it exceeded my expectations. The city tours were very educational and enjoyed all the walking. the staff on the Viking Hild were exceptionally kind and accommodating. The food was excellent as were the drinks. I appreciated the choice of entrees available. Visiting Prague was my ...
This was our first river cruise. We chose Viking because of its excellent reputation and the Prague to Paris itinerary looked exciting. Viking took care of everything...air flight, transfers, etc. A Viking rep met us at Prague airport and someone from Viking was with us the entire time. The Prague hotel and tour were excellent. Every detail was worked out as we made our way to the Hilde. The ship ...