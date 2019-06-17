  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cuba Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
1114 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,114 Cuba Cruise Reviews

Standard has plummeted

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
Mel Hodson
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have previously sailed on Discovery 2 and had a great time so we were really shocked to see how much the standards had dropped. During our week onboard we never had a hot meal served to us in the 47 restaurant and the only really hot food was at the Snack Shack however when sitting on deck 9 at night there were cockroaches running around most nights There is no policing of the pools, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Very friendly ship

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
Quintiles
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Flew Glasgow to Montego Bay. Arrived on the ship with no problems. Booked a balcony cabin allocated 6154, sorry to say there was an electricity substation behind a door adjacent to our cabin. The noise was 24/7 so we complained next morning to reception. The lady came upstairs and agreed said she would see if anything could be done. To cut a long story short after 5 days they offered us an inside ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

A ship that suits us

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
Stockport cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been regular cruisers for a few years now, and have sailed with most of the big operators. We are recent converts to Marella and have just enjoyed a two week trip on the Caribbean on the Discovery 2. We particularly like the Discovery 2 (as well as Discovery 1). Here’s why. 1. Design of the ship. The D2 is a mid-size ship and is easy to get around. We never had to wait long for lifts ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Fantastic!

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
yorkshirerose1947
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Originally wanted to see the Panama canal. We couldn't find a cruise there from Toronto, we did find this one online and booked through our travel agency in town. Once on board we found out this ship had been in the canal the previous week! Oh well . Will have to go back. We did not take any excursions just did our own thing mainly walking around our stops. We were overall extremely happy for ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Friendly, professional crew!

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
S Symes
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Very pleased with the services and crew members. Thank you Sarah in Registration for your empathy and professionalism! The crew were very happy and friendly. Shout out to Eury in the bar services! The spa was I delightful experience! I learned how to care for my face and enjoyed a fabulous massage. Thank you Nancy and Alex! We were disappointed to only be able to make reservations at ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Drinking contest at sea

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
Brian72813
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are very experienced cruisers aged 67 and 68, this being our 31st cruise, however it was our first with Marella.We picked this cruise for the itinerary and strangely enough the extended port times. We came aboard with limited expectations re food , entertainment, service etc, First of all the stateroom— we had a balcony on deck 7, it was clean,and kept so by the steward. The bed was the most ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Great itinerary, average ship

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
Mary Kathryn
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise last minute via Sunwing Vacations in Canada, primarily for the itinerary - especially the 2 day stop in Havana Cuba. As well, the very good price for the cruise included flight, taxes, transfers, drinks and tips - costs that are optional on most other cruise lines. The flight was fine and our experience with the customs people in Montego Bay, the bus ride over to the port and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Please Retire This Ship

Review for Carnival Sensation to Cuba

User Avatar
cruisecarnivalnomore
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

DO NOT BOOK THIS CRUISE! We had a family reunion / birthday party on the ship. The ship/cruise line was picked by someone in the family who cruises often and promoted the trip as a "great deal" . Although I was happy that someone else planned the trip, this is the last trip that family member will ever plan for us...#sensationFail. There was "NOTHING GREAT" about this cruise, and Carnival ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Worst cruise of my life

Review for MSC Armonia to Cuba

User Avatar
Lilfizzsnp
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Let me just say that I have been on more than 30 cruises and 10 cruise lines and this was by far the worst boat and cruise company I’ve ever gone with. Firstly, I walk into the room and I immediately got sick. I will preface this by saying that the boat is older (found out after booking) and I have mold allergies. I walked right to the bathroom and noticed that the shower floor was covered in ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Save your money ~ don't sail with MSC.

Review for MSC Armonia to Cuba

User Avatar
raen1111
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We are one of the people who were affected by the travel ban to Cuba. We had booked a 7 day cruise with MSC for ONLY the reason that they offered a 2-day stop in Cuba. Of course, it wasn't their fault that travel to Cuba was banned 2 weeks before our cruise but while other cruise companies offered full refunds and other great options (like moving your itinerary AND getting 50% off your cruise), ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Find a cruise

Other Destination Cruise Reviews
Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Vietnam River Cruise Reviews
Africa Cruise Reviews
World Cruise Cruise Reviews
Spain Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent