We personally cruise for historical and cultural interests, and to see places that we've never been before--this itinerary met those criteria admirably. This was our 5th cruise with NCL, but first on Dawn, a smaller, somewhat older ship. She is well suited for this kid of trip, for cruisers who aren't looking for a lot of fancy recreation or entertainment--just comfortable accommodation and good ...
I chose this cruise because of the value for money, the ports and I had experience with NCL previously. This was my second time cruising. I was a bit hesitant to book the Dawn since she was built in 2002, and last refreshed 2016? I believe she may have a minor refresh in 2021 too. I was cruising with my parents.
The ports called on were: Rijeka, Split, Sarande, Katakolo/Olympia, Santorini, ...
ship - good condition but poorly laid out.
food - excellent at times and lacking at others.
service - staff all have smiles and want to please but seem to lack direction and management.
daily schedule - sadly lacking; not enough activities during the day. all port lectures mysteriously scheduled for 6:30 at night interfering with cocktails and dinner. Obvious limited budget for speakers. ...
Just prior to the cruise I read some reviews about the ship that made me a little nervous about the experience I was about to have. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised! The food was amazing and the service was great! It might be an older ship but they have definitely kept up with maintenance. I loved the small feel of the ship. The cheese selection in the Oceanview Cafe was amazing, not ...
20+ cruises under ourbelt
We sailed the Constellation out of Venice
Oops Ravenna
3 hour bus ride from Venice was comfortable however not convenient. We knew this up front.
Transportation from Venice was very unorganized making passengers stand in the rain for 90 min because busses were late and unorganized.
Check in was perfect once we arrived at the port
Great process
The ...
A little background about us. Early to mid sixties, 45 plus cruises, six on Oceania in total this was our fifth on the Riviera.
Cruised on Celebrity, HAL, Princess, Cunard, P&O, Royal Viking and Silver Sea.
After being away from cruising for a year and a half we were looking forward to returning to Oceania. Primarily for the itinerary and of course the excellent food and service which are ...
We choose this cruise to change our ideas of a very sad event;
We love cruises and had already sailed on 3 cruises with Costa.
We wanted to start from Venice and to discover Dubrovnik and Kotor.
Too much remarks and findings to write them all :
- 1 port Zakynthos cancelled due to bad weather and replaced by Bari : no problem for us but the excursions of Bari were advanced without ...
We used O's Extraordinary Savings Sale to get our A3 cabin for a mere $1899 PP plus $425 OBC PP ($125 of it for the change from Venice to Trieste). So, the price alone made this trip worth it. BUT we travel for itineraries and this one did it for us. We only had the 1 sea day, which I do not enjoy that much, but we had Split, Bari, Kotor, Kavala, Istanbul, Izmir, Heraklion, and Athens!
We only ...
We joined three other couples to celebrate the 70th birthday of one of our companions on board. We have sailed on 23 cruises with several cruise lines in the past, but not on Silversea. We found the cabins to be quite comfortable, and the service to be above average, but the, food and wine offerings were spotty at best. In addition, the ship's layout is quirky, with little logic to the location of ...
We had never been on a cruise; never wanted to go on one. A friend in California, who has cruised extensively, suggested we consider going on a cruise and go with Seabourn. Once I looked at their itineraries and discovered that not all cruises were floating orgies and beach parties, I was intrigued. I found their 14-day Venice to Istanbul cruise--two places I had not yet been to, but wanted to ...