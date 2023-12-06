First off. This is our first cruise together and my first cruise period. I am writing this 9 days into our 11 day Christmas cruise.
We purchased a inner cabin on level 10 near the front of the ship. For what we paid, it has been pleasant. Pillows are good. Bed a bit hard. Sounds travels from nearby cabins. Bathroom is adjustable shower door for greater space in the lui. Lots ...
Sailing MSC makes you realize how some other lines really get it right. And what it's like when done wrong. The itinerary decided this try, and my brother in law sailed this very ship March 2023 for a short jaunt to ensure it was a good choice. He had a great 5 day Caribbean cruise so we were excited to try MSC for the first time on a special Christmas cruise.
Cruise was reasonably priced for a balcony cabin. Cabin was spacious with a wonderful amount of storage space. Food in main dining room was very good. The servers were good but some were more attentive and pleasant than others. Sushi restaurant was nothing special. Chairs around pool were too close together and no service. Room steward was excellent. Entertainment was poor. The dining room ...
We sailed on the Constellation from December 10th to 22nd in a Royal suite. The itinerary was the 12-night Ultimate Caribbean & The Americas, with ports of call in George Town (Grand Cayman), Cartagena (Colombia), Colon (Panama), Puerto Limon (Costa Rica) and Cozumel (Mexico).
This was our first cruise since the pandemic. We were two weeks away from our South Pacific cruise on the Solstice at ...
We chose this cruise to celebrate my father’s 90th birthday huge disappointment complete nightmare cruise! The good, spacious state room, wonderful attendant very helpful. incredible dining staff San Marco deck five and deck 4. Jesse and his team! patience, Christine,Annie, KRISTY in shore excursions. delicious food throughout. The bad, old, outdated ship! Does not accommodate people with ...
It is always good to be a sea. Here are a few things I wish I knew on this cruise.
PARKING. Its been a few years (and maybe 40 cruises ago) we sailed out of Tampa. Thankfully we were close enough to drive. Frankly it is a bit confusing because the lots near the ship are not ship parking, they are for the aquarium. Do not attempt to park near the ship. The ship parking is a 4 story ...
This was our first Viking cruise and the best we’ve ever taken. It was pricier than other lines, but well worth the cost, especially as everything was included - the only extras we had to pay for were more expensive excursions, and gratuities at the end of the cruise There was a drinks package you could add but wine with meals was included so we felt no need to add more. There were many options ...
This ship was built with a specific consumer in mind. Wonderful for seniors who want a smaller luxurious experience with no children, good food, great shows, and very attentive staff. It is easy to find a place to sit without having to search hard for an available lounge chair or quiet area to read. Included free access to spa facilities, wine and beer at meals, specialty coffees all day, and ...
I travelled with a group of my family and some members were treated very poorly by the staff. I chose this line because we had a prior experience which was good as the dining staff at that time was great. This line has really let itself go after COVID. They had no care for their customers. In the dining hall for this cruise some had specific dietary requirements which were not catered to after ...
"Grandeur of the Seas" Cruise ship should be taken out of commission! The cabins and other facilities were ancient and in desperate need of renovations. The services and housekeeping on this cruise were far from commensurate to the price and additional fees. I paid almost $300 for WiFi that hardly ever worked while on the ship. I would literally have to leave my cabin and stand in the main common ...