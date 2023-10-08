This company has gone down hill. This was our second cruise with American Queen. We took the Queen from New Orleans to Memphis in Nov 2019. It was amazing; great food; great service; great tours. We were so excited to go on another cruise after the success of our first one. We were so disappointed with the Empress. Between the cruise and airfare, we (my husband and I) paid almost $10,000. ...
Just completed 20 days on the sun from Seattle to Fl. First off we had a penthouse i bedroom rear facing suite on the 10th floor that had a very large deck with two chairs and two loungers with thick and comfortable pads. The room was ok - the shower wad small to fit the 6 foot tub. The living room needed an extra chair and bigger table for eating on but we just bough in a deck chair. The bed was ...
We choose because of the itenery. Ship was very clean & crew very friendly. The food was horrible ! Corn & ham on pizza only 1 example. Entertainment I have seen better at high school level. Pool Entertainment was funeral music. They asked us to buy a cruise pkg of $3k upfront lump sum to guarantee them 12 cruises. NO! there was a port cancelation & the refused refund of the port fee. They ...
Ahhh, American Queen voyages are always fun and this trip was our fifth. We have sailed on many occasions on large-ship ocean liners, European river cruises, and with AQV. Both of us are in our mid-70's and in excellent physical condition which makes traveling more pleasurable. Most passengers on American Empress are near our ages and many have mobility issues. This can often lead to slow ...
We honeymooned on the Crown in 2007. Had a great time sailing from NYC to the Caribbean and back. That trip kick started our love of cruising. So this trip was a homecoming of sorts.
How was it 16 years later? While the ship has obviously aged and shows some wear here and there, overall it seems to be actually improved. The tech added throughout the ship is brilliant. The medallions worked ...
What year is this cruise? People are eating rice pilaf and drinking Blue Hawaiians, the comedian’s routine is shockingly racist, and the big musical revue is a nearly all-white salute to Motown. I halfway expected to run into cigarette machine. I am old, but Gen Z: I was appalled on your behalf. The fact that the buffet has a vegan section and there’s a nightly LGBTQ meet-up reminded me it was ...
We are a three person family with a toddler. We chose this cruise as part of a trip to Vancouver to see friends. Our cruising activities are limited by our kid, so we spend most of our cruises eating, walking around the ship, and enjoying some of the music activities.
Day 1: we had lunch and dinner at the buffet. Both times it was okay - good staff, no wait time, but food was pretty mediocre. ...
We had not been on Seabourn and very much enjoyed our first trip. Nice people. Pleasant staff and generally a product that is a notch up from other lines we’ve been on.
Odyssey is an older vessel but I think this adds charm. Sure there are some imperfect things (tempura on a buffet is one) but never a lineup. First class cabin attendants. Excellent food including specialty restaurant and a ...
We chose the 20 day repositioning cruise from Vancouver to Ft Lauderdale mainly for an opportunity to relax and be pampered..not as much for the ports of call en route. My husband has mobility issues and we didn’t expect to do many excursions ( I did 3 and he, 2). We welcomed days at sea.
We chose a Signature suite because more spacious. The bathroom was lovely and we did like extra room ...
I choose this cruise because it was easy access for my sister and myself as we live in Vancouver.
I have cruised a lot but only once before with Princess to Alaska. I normally use Celebrity.
First of all the good. I cant say enough about the friendliness of the ship crew and staff. 5 stars I would give 6 if I could.
Secondly
The food was Not very well presented in the buffet more ...