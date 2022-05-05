  • Newsletter
China Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
780 reviews

1-10 of 780 China Cruise Reviews

Total disappointment

Review for a Trans-Ocean Cruise on Riviera

Oakleaf81
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I chose the 20 night trip from Mumbai to Singapore, especially looking forward to revisiting the Maldives, and generally having tours which gave experiences out of the norm. I particularly wanted to treat myself to some top-notch cuisine. Oh dear, what a mistake. There were good points. The cabin was usual size, clean, comfortable. Storage fine for one person, but inadequate for two. BUT ...
Sail Date: January 2024

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Very disappointed

Review for a Asia Cruise on Regatta

ffin60 2016
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first time on an Oceania ship. Friends had said they were very good and considered a "higher level" cruise line. Was really looking forward to the trip. We did a 14 day portion of the 77 day trip from LA to Sydney. The hotels chosen by Oceania for before and after cruise stay in Tokyo and HK were wonderful. However there was a confusion re bus number on embarkation day to take us ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Crowded and Disappointing Thanksgiving Cruise

Review for a Asia Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

mintonpond
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Our family (My, Husband, 13 yo son) was excited to try the new Wonder of the Seas for our Thanksgiving cruise. We are platinum on Royal, but have never cruised on an Oasis class ship before and were excited to try all of the new offerings. Although we had some good moments, overall the ship felt way too crowded. We will probably not sail on a ship this size again. I will give the good and the ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Traveled with children

Wonder of the Seas - Thanksgiving Nightmare

Review for a Asia Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

RedTitan19
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Well, we just got off Wonder for the Thanksgiving Cruise. 7-Night Eastern Caribbean out of Port Canaveral (I don’t know why it shows the Asian itinerary at the top???) I will give you my absolute honest review. I was told there were 6700 passengers on board. 6700!!! So, knowing that number would probably push her limits, my expectations were already curbed considerably. First, the good: She ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Boardwalk View Balcony

Traveled with children

Missed THREE advertised ports resulting over a week at sea.

Review for a Asia Cruise on Regatta

Marie Hutchinson
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose because it was easy to get to embarkation port and part of the world we had not been to. Staff were at times too over attentive but mainly great. Appreciated some remembering our names and their friendliness. Otherwise mostly as expected. However advertised amenities were not offered, eg no fitness instructor on board. Some dance lessons were offered but lasted only 20 minutes. Poorly ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Overall, Great Cruise

Review for a Asia Cruise on Regatta

skelco11
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After cruising 60+ times on various lines, we decided to see what all the Oceania fuss was about. We sailed in October-November 2022 from Papeete, Tahiti to Singapore for a total of 30 days. Rather than Go into every tiny detail, I’ll hit the highlights and some of the not-so-great things about our month-long South Pacific cruise. Pros: above all, the service. From the first morning onboard ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Inside

Disappointing cruise

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

DeidreC
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise to celebrate our (hubby & I ) 10 yr anniversary and I thought it'd be fun to celebrate on the newest & largest ship. I've sailed several times on Royal, each time on the newest and/or largest ship. Of all my cruises, this was the most disappointing. The service (cabin steward, waiters, & guest services) was 5+ star. The food, however, was not good. Based on my past cruises, I ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Best ship in the WORLD!

Review for a Asia Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

zeldazee
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My family and I have cruised on many cruise lines. After our many cruises, we believe Royal Caribbean cannot be beat. The ships are all so amazing and the entertainment cannot be beat. The water and ice show can be seen over and over and still be amazing. We also absolutely fell off our chairs in laughter over the adult comedian. I wish I could remember his name to give him a 'shout out'. In ...
Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Grand Suite - 1 Bedroom

What an impressive ship!

Review for a Asia Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

ballet618
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our cruise was on the Western Mediterranean. It was filled to capacity and children were a bound. The speciality dining venues outdid themselves from other ships. We were recently on another line 3 weeks ago that had a reputation for fine dining. The Wonder of the Seas surpassed them tenfold. We never did the main dining room. Normally we never do on any cruise. The entertainment excelled ...
Sail Date: July 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Not as good as we expected

Review for a Asia Cruise on Nautica

Leedstraveller
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Decent cabin, lovely ship, fellow passengers very nice Best food on the seas ? They have to be joking Tasteless curry Raw pork burger- that's just insane. the executive chef andI spoke about that. He said he was going to get the cook a thermometer. Lord only knows why he didn't have the proper equipment or training to start with Much of whatI had was cold Falafel that wasn't, ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

