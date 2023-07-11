Why pay three times more for a cruise line that is no different than a mainstream cruise line? by cutting corners on food since the food is actually worse than MSC.
Limited entertainment venues, just the captain taking over the PA for an hour about navigation details no one cares about, just get us there!
The cabin TV's have limited selections with poor to no reception even when at ...
Departure was delayed by three and half an hours without any communication even to their own crew members who started sailing away party on deck already but have to cancel it. Captain didn’t apologize for the delay instead just say that is out of our control because the supply loading was slow. C
First port of call at Cabo San Lucas arrived at 1:30pm but the tender didn’t start transfer ...
We elected to purchase this cruise because of the price, and the itinerary (many ports we had not been to before.) We have been on six prior Celebrity cruises and even on this ship. Our overall experience was disappointing. First and foremost, the food in the main dinning room was sub par. The steaks were as thin as a pancake and no matter how discribed on the menu they were the same steak. ...
Our prior 3 cruises were expedition cruises on the Silver Explorer. When we heard of Seabourn's new expedition ship,we were curious to see what it was like.
Our 18 day cruise started in Valparaiso, Chile (Santiago) and ended in Ushuaia. Sailing through the Chilean Fjords, then crossing the Drake Passage to Antarctica where we spent 5 days, and back.
Overall we had a very good experience. ...
We missed the bus pick up due to 3 late flights but a private transfer was arranged for us without any problem. As usual, greeted with a glass of bubbly upon embarkation then straight up to the World Cafe for lunch. Our cabin was on deck 3 in a good location on the port side. I loved the cabin, especially the new wardrobe configuration. There was much more space and more coat hangers than on the ...
My husband and I were onboard Viking Polaris in October, going from Valparaiso in Chile to Ushuaia in Argentina. We saw many beautiful fjords and glaciers; we visited fascinating cities and hiked an unscheduled trail that turned out more stunning than the original trail in Punta Arena. (The original hike was changed by the local operator due to the weather.) But the biggest surprise on this ...
This review is primarily for people contemplating Viking Expeditions Panama and Scenic South America cruise. This is only my opinion. We are frequent cruisers and habitual Viking Ocean customers (1 river and 7 Viking Ocean cruises). We booked this one as it was relatively inexpensive for a lot of days (18) on a new Expedition class ship. We wanted to experience it and decide if we would invest in ...
We have been travelling with Scenic for over 15 years now. We continue to travel with this company as we have always had excellent tours and cruises as well as exceptional tour directors. The tours we have experienced cover land, river and ocean.
Scenic Eclipse, both 1 and 2 are beautiful ships but most of all the crew, food and excursions excel themselves.
We did Antarctica in early ...
My wife and I travelled on Scenic Eclipse 1 in September 2019. The ship had been launched much later than expected, and had only been on a few cruise segments before we boarded, and it still had many problems - not least the Discovery Team (i.e. the "expert" guides on board). It was our first cruise with Scenic, and looked destined to be our last.
I wrote to Scenic to complain. They responded ...
We undertook a cruise to the Arctic (Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland, 15 days) in July 2023 on Scenic Eclipse II. It was our first cruise with Scenic and we are fit, athletic people in our early 50’s.
Like some of the other reviewers, we would certainly concur with the view that Scenic are horrendous with their communication and organisation prior to you stepping foot on the boat. Looking at the ...