Review for a South America Cruise on Celebrity Eclipse

We elected to purchase this cruise because of the price, and the itinerary (many ports we had not been to before.) We have been on six prior Celebrity cruises and even on this ship. Our overall experience was disappointing. First and foremost, the food in the main dinning room was sub par. The steaks were as thin as a pancake and no matter how discribed on the menu they were the same steak. ...