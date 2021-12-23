Wanting to celebrate Christmas and New Year away from the doom laden 2021, our plans had to be changed due to the uncertainty of travel to the U.S. A lucky chance took us to this cruise which included the Canary Islands for Christmas and to the fabulous firework display in Madeira for New Year.
We have travelled with Fred only once before and found the whole experience comfortable and ...
The crew was vey friendly.Fantastic CD and ass.CD. They had a lot of humor during team trivia.
The food was very disappointing. We had a friendly waiter at dinner who was always willing to get one specific wine from the daily available ones. Once I choose excargots; they were frozen, so I asked a new portion. That was a little better but still too cold.
I liked nice cabin. Room enough and in ...
Absolutely terrible cruise from start to finish. Dreadful food, poor quality, most meals were cold, poor service, ran out of foods & drink. Lost 2 port visits. Lack of toilets. No WiFi, sailor App not working. TVs weren’t working everyday. Shambolic disembarkation, 90 minutes queueing major crowd congestion 100’s of passengers now have covid no social distancing, the covid outbreak was kept ...
This is my 12 th cruise and last for a long time, masks everywhere and karaoke as well singing with your back to the audience with a mask spoilt the cruise, the southampton embarkation was a shambles, we were expecting to sail the ship ourselves as we did everything else except inspect our printed evidence of covid jabs, 10 minutes i argued that my booster evidence proved i was jabbed 3 times, it ...
In spite of all the conflicting information (you need a test before departure, you will be charged $100 if you turn up without one, you don’t need a test etc) from Seabourn pre cruise on their web site, direct emails and info via our TA we made it to Lisbon and to the ship.
The Lisbon airport transfer to the ship was quite efficient in spite of panic setting in when our second bag didn’t ...
We decided on this cruise just two months before the sailing as we really needed to get away for a break and warmer weather. The no flying, all inclusive, discounted price and especially Saga's Covid protocols to protect passengers and crew were all factors in this decision.
Pick up and embarkation process faultless. We were picked up on time, taken to the port. Lateral flow tested and PCR ...
First few days out of Southampton were quite choppy at sea and a lot of passengers appeared to be staying in their rooms. Ship movement prevented the acrobatic act from performing in the theatre and outside deck areas were closed. Thankfully, conditions improved once the ship had got past the Bay of Biscay and temperatures rose the closer we got to the Canaries.
Meals in the main restaurant ...
Firstly, I cannot fault the ship or the crew who were excellent. However, having just spent short of £8,000 on our first holiday for nearly three years we were rather surprised at the age group, advertised as "holidays for the over 50s" which in reality was more like over 80. Consequently the activities and the food on board the ship focused on this age group. I am 75, my wife 68. I felt like a ...
Chose this cruise because it was from Southampton (no flying), a new ship and all inclusive - including everything Covid related.
Picked up from home on time by the included door to door car service. Pre-embarkement COVID tests were quick, efficient and on board within 30 minutes of arrival at the port. Great start, and it didn't stop there. The whole journey was well organised, staff are ...
Our main purpose was to visit Madeira on New Year’s Eve.the fireworks are a must to see and did not disappoint.
Check in included a covid test which meant my wife pushing my wheelchair quite a distance through qualming system which was unnecessary there were less than a dozen people queuing. We then entered the main terminal where we received our test results fairly quickly and boarded the ...