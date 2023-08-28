This Emerald Waterways trip included fabulous hotel accommodations in the large cities, a beautiful Bhaya junk on Halong Bay, and spacious, beautiful cabins on board the Emerald Harmony. Noteworthy was the Shanti Mani hotel in Siem Reap, the perfect hotel.
The excursions included several fascinating visits to local families and craftspeople, sampan trips on smaller waterways, and interesting ...
We retired early and have been traveling almost non-stop - averaging about one trip a month. We have broken down our future plans into three buckets. The Go Go Years, the Slow Go years and the No Go years. We are still in the first bucket, and hope to be there for many years yet.
This Viking cruise was an experiment for us to see which bucket these vacations would fall into.
The ship was ...
We absolutely loved the Viking Saigon Ship. We didn't want to leave. The people were extremely friendly and we enjoyed all the tours. We also enjoyed the patio bar dining in the back of the ship along with cooking classes offered by the staff. Even the land Hotels were five star. The interaction with the people that Viking supports made the trip even more special both in Vietnam and Cambodia. We ...
Smaller ship. We are not "group tour" people.
Terrific staff which is really part of the Cambodian culture, but still miles ahead of anything you would experience in the States or Europe. The cruise director was on the ball all the time and the country guides were well-prepared and showed the way. The food was very good and the service staff was excellent.
All excursions were included in ...
We were very interested in seeing Asia and this seemed like a good place to start. Embarkation was a breeze! Taken right to our suite. Huge! Lots of space. Didn’t have a balcony but did have large windows that lowered. Staff very welcoming from the moment we boarded and everywhere went went. Our favorite place to relax with a beverage was the spirit lounge/River cafe where we interacted with very ...
We have just returned from an amazing cruise on board the Emerald Harmony. Our only other river cruise was in Europe in the winter (Emerald also) so we were not sure what to expect on hot steamy days in South East Asia.
From the Cruise director, AB, to the cabin staff and all in-between we were treated like VIPs and always knew what, where and why things were happening.
Sampan rides, tuktuk ...
I have travelled with this Company before and have enjoyed their service every time.
The service staff were mainly from Cambodia and they are total professionals.
The food options were wide and always delicious .
The wines and cocktails were superb matches for each dining experience. The staff on the Harmony were the best I have encountered in over 30 years of international travel.
AB ...
We just returned from the 13 day Wonders of Vietnam, Cambodia and the Mekong. We were extremely well taken care of from the moment we landed in Saigon to the day we flew out of Siem Reap. Our guide in Vietnam, Chi Pham - was the best guide we have ever had, she made sure we received exceptional service in Saigon and was very informative, it was hard to say goodbye to her at the Cambodian border, ...
I was more than happy to avoid this part of the world when I had to chance to see it in 1968, but after a half-century has passed and we've all patched up our differences, I got curious. I felt like I should see it for myself and try to understand the people there and their history. Viking river cruises offered exactly what I wanted--direct, in-depth introduction to the place, the people and their ...
This Mekong cruise, with my hubby, fit with other Asia travel plans. We are early 60s, in good health & walk 3-5 miles a day.
The good:
Hotels were mostly 5 star and had good breakfast buffets with extensive variety.
Viking Saigon was beautiful with lovely, well appointed, large cabins and a good variety of food.
Buses had AC and carried cold, bottled water, but not toilets (not ...