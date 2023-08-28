  • Newsletter
Cambodia Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
491 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 491 Cambodia Cruise Reviews

Our Vietnam and Cambodia trip was the perfect combination of great accommodations, great food, outstanding service and absorbing excursions.

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

Laurie Traveller
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This Emerald Waterways trip included fabulous hotel accommodations in the large cities, a beautiful Bhaya junk on Halong Bay, and spacious, beautiful cabins on board the Emerald Harmony. Noteworthy was the Shanti Mani hotel in Siem Reap, the perfect hotel. The excursions included several fascinating visits to local families and craftspeople, sampan trips on smaller waterways, and interesting ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Amazing service level and accomodation - but maybe for the future

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Saigon

Wolf996
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We retired early and have been traveling almost non-stop - averaging about one trip a month. We have broken down our future plans into three buckets. The Go Go Years, the Slow Go years and the No Go years. We are still in the first bucket, and hope to be there for many years yet. This Viking cruise was an experiment for us to see which bucket these vacations would fall into. The ship was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Awesome Birthday Adventure

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Saigon

emg112253
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We absolutely loved the Viking Saigon Ship. We didn't want to leave. The people were extremely friendly and we enjoyed all the tours. We also enjoyed the patio bar dining in the back of the ship along with cooking classes offered by the staff. Even the land Hotels were five star. The interaction with the people that Viking supports made the trip even more special both in Vietnam and Cambodia. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Outstanding.

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Avalon Saigon

ghinfla
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Smaller ship. We are not "group tour" people. Terrific staff which is really part of the Cambodian culture, but still miles ahead of anything you would experience in the States or Europe. The cruise director was on the ball all the time and the country guides were well-prepared and showed the way. The food was very good and the service staff was excellent. All excursions were included in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cruising Vietnam and Cambodia

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Scenic Spirit

keckley
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were very interested in seeing Asia and this seemed like a good place to start. Embarkation was a breeze! Taken right to our suite. Huge! Lots of space. Didn’t have a balcony but did have large windows that lowered. Staff very welcoming from the moment we boarded and everywhere went went. Our favorite place to relax with a beverage was the spirit lounge/River cafe where we interacted with very ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Vietnam and Cambodia by river

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

Kiwi-Travellers
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We have just returned from an amazing cruise on board the Emerald Harmony. Our only other river cruise was in Europe in the winter (Emerald also) so we were not sure what to expect on hot steamy days in South East Asia. From the Cruise director, AB, to the cabin staff and all in-between we were treated like VIPs and always knew what, where and why things were happening. Sampan rides, tuktuk ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

The greatest experiences every day.

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

NJR51
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I have travelled with this Company before and have enjoyed their service every time. The service staff were mainly from Cambodia and they are total professionals. The food options were wide and always delicious . The wines and cocktails were superb matches for each dining experience. The staff on the Harmony were the best I have encountered in over 30 years of international travel. AB ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Amazing Experience

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

cherylm1965
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We just returned from the 13 day Wonders of Vietnam, Cambodia and the Mekong. We were extremely well taken care of from the moment we landed in Saigon to the day we flew out of Siem Reap. Our guide in Vietnam, Chi Pham - was the best guide we have ever had, she made sure we received exceptional service in Saigon and was very informative, it was hard to say goodbye to her at the Cambodian border, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Amazing journey thru Vietnam and Cambodia

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Saigon

JanL1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I was more than happy to avoid this part of the world when I had to chance to see it in 1968, but after a half-century has passed and we've all patched up our differences, I got curious. I felt like I should see it for myself and try to understand the people there and their history. Viking river cruises offered exactly what I wanted--direct, in-depth introduction to the place, the people and their ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Lovely boat but land portion needs work

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Saigon

Trixieng
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This Mekong cruise, with my hubby, fit with other Asia travel plans. We are early 60s, in good health & walk 3-5 miles a day. The good: Hotels were mostly 5 star and had good breakfast buffets with extensive variety. Viking Saigon was beautiful with lovely, well appointed, large cabins and a good variety of food. Buses had AC and carried cold, bottled water, but not toilets (not ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

