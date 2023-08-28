Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Saigon

We retired early and have been traveling almost non-stop - averaging about one trip a month. We have broken down our future plans into three buckets. The Go Go Years, the Slow Go years and the No Go years. We are still in the first bucket, and hope to be there for many years yet. This Viking cruise was an experiment for us to see which bucket these vacations would fall into. The ship was ...