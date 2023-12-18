I chose this cruise line because I have done NCL before in Europe on The NCL Epic, which was amazing. The Escape was good but the buffet food was not good at all to me and O'Sheehans food was not as Good as the Epic neither. The entertainment on this ship was great. Deal or No Deal was my favorite. They definitely keep you entertained on this ship which is why I'm giving it a 4. I would have ...
Cruised Caribbean, December 2023. Multigenerational family visit with five cabins booked. Boat is very dirty and not well maintained. Food is very poor quality and hit or miss. Very poor vegetarian options with dried up salads or vegetables that have been overcooked and left out on the side for hours and then thrown on the plate. New Year’s Eve, for a vegetarian Daughter was a plate of salad or a ...
Although the food is incredible, the service is extremely slow and low quality. If you are someone who enjoys poolside service, this cruise is not for you because the average time I waited for a drink was roughly 45 minutes to an hour, and they consistently get your order wrong. The average time for all of our food to come in the dining room was roughly 2.5 hours and I have had staff roll their ...
The ship is Beautiful, the internet is the best you can find in the middle of the sea. However, the service is not as good as the ship
- the service is variable depending on who is serving you
- we had problems with the AC and it took two days of calling to get it fixed
- the gym is nice but … it opens late in the morning, it’s not 24 hours are in most cruises I have been , this created ...
We were excited to join this new ship and Line for a cruise around the Caribbean. The price was competitive and on paper, the offering of a very high standard. In summary, the standards were met and we had a fantastic trip. Of course there are always some things that a line does better and some things that are done worse, and this was also also true for Explorer 1.
Our cabin was nicely ...
1) no coffee maker in my room
2) no ice bucket in the room
3) broken closet
4) chips on the edge of sink
5) night 1,2,3 noise neighbor had to call security
6) Food well most soup kitchens served better food if you got this quality of food at a local restaurant it would be out of business in a month
7) Prime Rib in Cagney's you couldn't cut
8) Fisherman's grilled plater was ...
Before I left I read the reviews. The reviews were awful. How the food was horrible. How everything was just horrible. 2 out of 5 stars. I thought oh my what did I do booking this cruise. I went in with low expectations.
At the very start of the cruise I noticed the service. It was excellent. Our Room steward was great. He worked so hard. Bar staff always ready and waiting to take ...
I booked this cruise because of the dates which covered Christmas and New Years 2023 into 2024, I found out this was a big mistake. Solo traveler's and a female, i felt like a second class citizen, I must have been invisible and when I spoke up to be heard or repeated what i would like even with the word please, i was even ignored and walked away from. This ship must have hired all new people for ...
My girlfriend picked this cruise because it was over Christmas an be New Years. She normally uses another cruise line. I have been on other cruise an had better service. One of the things that got me is the cost of Internet service was way too much(I work in IT including satellite service.they are charging over 100% over the cost.I have checked with other cruise lines. There food was ok I was ...
I don’t know where to start:
We cruised from Dec 18th-28th Christmas cruise. We have never cruised this class of ships and never will again.
Embarkation was a night mare we were standing in long lines both blue and green were mixed up, and the staff had no clue what to do. We finally got our medallions, and went into a bar to get a drink, ordered the drink from a waiter and he took off ...