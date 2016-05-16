We have been on maybe a dozen cruises, including Royal Caribbean, Princess, Cunard (QE2), Holland America, and mostly Seabourn (5 times). We have taken a Viking river cruise which we didn't particularly care for, but this was our first Viking ocean cruise. We got a great deal, including RT airfare, and decided to try what everyone seems to be raving about.
The Orion is the most beautiful and ...
We wrapped up our Viking Orion cruise 4/25/22. I have never been so frustrated on a cruise before and we are to somewhere around 30 cruises now, all ocean. This a long review. I hope it is helpful.
The ship: This was our first cruise on Viking. It is a gorgeous ship. There are many comfortable seating areas. There is a buffet called the World Cafe and the main dining area is called The ...
After taking a Viking River cruise in 2019, I never imagined I would ever give Viking a less than 5 star review but the recent Viking Cruise we took was just not good and left my husband and I feeling like Viking should just stick to River Cruises. To start with, I diligently filled out all requested paperwork online on the My Viking Journey website, as well as downloaded the ArriveCAN app and ...
We just returned from an exhilarating adventure along the British Columbia coastline with Maple Leaf Adventures. Exploring “Whales & Wild Isles” on their newest ship, the Cascadia, was comfortable and luxurious with 5-star cuisine courtesy of Chef Jo! We had been considering travel with Maple Leaf for several years but were hesitant as senior travellers to join adventures on the smaller Maple Leaf ...
This was our 2nd time on Island Princess. Overall it was a wonderful cruise. Cruise Director, Calli Smit and his team were outstanding especially Sandi and Heather and Mattie. The only downer were minor and had to do with food. The gravy and other sauces were watery. The noon-time pizza in Sabatinis left much to be desired. The matre d in Sabinitins need a class on being a congenial host. ...
We were 14 happy people on the Safari Quest Seattle to Seattle. Fabulous crew catered to our individual and collective interests. We had several rainy days, but the gear provided kept us warm and dry. Guides were very knowledgeable about the places we visited. All were cheerful, helpful, and fun. Highly recommend the company, this ship, and the itinerary.
We were invited along on this ...
Hello, this morning we disembarked from the Ruby Princess after a one-day re-positioning from Seattle to Vancouver.
Our cabin was C409, we paid about $140 each for a balcony, but we had started out booking an inside room. About a month and a half before the cruise, the prices dropped hard and I was able to kick us up to a balcony for the same price we had originally booked the inside for. Just ...
Eviactive put together a ballroom dance program on Crystal Serenity. Her pros were outstanding and we took lessons every morning before touring. In the evening we danced the night away to the superb band provided by Crystal on their dance floor. The pros from Eviactive partied and danced with us each night until 11 p.m. On the last night we dance until midnight and then some of the younger ones in ...
My DD was turning 21 and she loves to cruise, so I decided to book a cruise to celebrate. I had only been on Royal once in 2000. I did not care for Royal then, but I kept hearing good things about Royal and I liked the Explorer’s itinerary, so I decided to book. We have only stayed in a suite once on NCL and we were spoiled. I decided to book a suite with Royal even though I knew the perks were ...
This was our 4th cruise from this port with this destination but the first on Royal Caribbean from this port, second on Royal Caribbean total. The embarkation was standard, but as we boarded we went to a bar to buy a couple of beers to send us off, and we were told it was a "Specialty Bar". no beer. Interesting. We had a cabin on the 11th deck with balcony and we highly recommend it, the balcony ...