I know I’m not a seasoned cruiser, but I will tell you this much: I will be back on another Viking ship. Everything was clean, the food was delicious, the staff couldn’t have been better…I seriously can’t think of any complaints. We had a problem with the ports we were supposed to go to (Amazon River was low), but Viking gave us an excellent experience anyway. We even got onboard credit due to the ...
Oceania has always been my favorite cruise line. The last two cruises have changed my mind. I traveled on Insignia in August and Sirena in November. On both cruises I missed what I had become accustomed to on Oceania which was tremendous food, attentive service and kindness/concern from the officers and staff. What I saw recently are over stressed workers who are stretched very thin, a decline in ...
I would have given 5 stars as it was a wonderful experience overall with one major exception. We were supposed to go to Manaus & other stops in Brazil, but the Amazon was at historic low water levels and couldn't be navigated. Instead of rerouting us to a coastal port in Brazil, we were taken to the West Indies. We had visited those islands with Viking the year before, so the repeat stops ...
A) Embarkation: MSC allows passengers to choose a timeframe for embarkation. It was very fast and efficient. We had 11:00 to 12:00, and by 11:40 AM we were already inside our cabin.
B) Cabin: extremely comfortable. Large, modern, spacious. Sofa is quite big for a ship cabin. Wardrobe and storage are limited, which is a little tough for a long trip like ours. Bathroom is modern and efficient. ...
Our only other cruise experience was The Inside Passage to Alaska.
After hearing rave reviews by neighbors and acquaintances, we elected to give Viking a try!
Also, my wife, Nancy, was excited by 21 days of travel with NO packing/unpacking!
Viking is impressive. Layout of the stateroom, furnishings of the Ship, eating options, selection, and training of the staff - everything has been ...
This was our 19th cruise, but our first on Viking. Previously, we've sailed on a number of the mainstream lines, as well as Oceania. Our experience on Viking was largely excellent, with a few minor cavils. Here's our list of positives and negatives:
Positives:
- Wonderful service attitude. They're always extremely accommodating
- Beautiful ship. Like a fine, high-end hotel
- Excellent ...
I hadn't cruised with Costa before, but with 5 other lines. The itinerary (Spain to Brazil) interested me as a biologist and natural history photographer, and the price was very reasonable, probably because the relocation nature and the lack of port visits meant the ship was (according to the crew) about half empty. My double cabin, for one person and no single supplement, was outstanding value ...
This was our third cruise to Antarctica and the second time on Seabourn to AA. We wanted to experience the NEW(2023) Seabourn Pursuit Expedition ship. We have done many Seabourn cruises and this was probably the BEST. As expected, the crew, food, service, tours, experiences were all top shelf. There were only about 220 passengers aboard and felt like being on our own private mega-yacht. Being ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary, especially Iceland and Greenland and because we have had 3 very good cruises with HAL in the past. There were many good features. Most of the ship has been beautifully refurbished, the food was good, staff very helpful and it seems a happy ship. Great itinerary, Iceland was brilliant, sunny and fantastic scenery. The sun really does shine at midnight in the ...
We were on this boat and the main reasons were to visit greenland and island. At first the good: the food we compare with celebrity and princess, hal is a little bit better. The speciality restaurants are not much better. The service in the pinnacle grill is arrogant and the maitre too and not friendly. The food was OK , there is the murano celebrity much better. Very good was the fitness trainer ...