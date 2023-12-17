Plan on standing in line for half your time to get a drink.
This includes simple stuff, like a coke or Pepsi. Sure you can get water. Or ice tea. The staff is so limited and over worked. Absolutely do not bring kids there’s nothing for them other than the splash zone. I mean no kids channel either. Ok ya the shouldn’t watch tv but then WhT is there one? Every cafeteria serves exactly ...
Everything is disorganized... waiting to board the boat... entering a dining room to eat... excursions forget it. They take all day and then you have no time to visit the place you arrived in... relaxing is a complete joke... stressful to the point you just want to stay in your room. Getting off the boat just make sure you give yourself ample time. I will not be going on this cruise again.
Give ...
I can barely think of positive things to say about this boat and staff. We were at 105% capacity. They could not handle the people THEY overbooked. The food was sub par, they would close hot tubs and pools randomly, for seemingly no reason. You could not go anywhere on the ship without waiting in line for a long time, or being shoulder to shoulder crowded.2 hour+ wait time for meals. The staff was ...
Our family of four, including two adult children, chose this cruise as a fun family getaway for Christmas week. We had traveled on Norwegian a few years ago and had enjoyed the "freestyle" concept and the many entertainment and dining options. Although we generally had fun on this cruise, we found ship's public spaces so overcrowded and the ship so obviously understaffed in some areas that we ...
This was the second week of our back to back sailing. Not having to change rooms made it spectacular. The process of clearing and getting back on board was held up due to a few slackers over sleeping and the staff having to wake them -- they should have been embarrassed as we watched them clear the ship--instead they were laughing about it and taking their sweet time--and yes your guesses are ...
1st time on a cruise. Crew was great. Cabin sucked, bed & couch both uncomfortable to sleep on. All food on board sucked except the Hamburgers and fries. Breakfast suck. No biscuits and sausage gravy.or chicken fried steak foe breakfast. Same cold food over and over again. Not everyone wants Fancy food just good Comfort food. Entertainment sucked and not enough of them. The Entertainment ...
We are avid cruisers and decided to try the MSC seashore as we have never sailed MSC before. The difficulties started with the website and the app not working properly before the trip. The embarkation process in Port Canaveral was disastrous. Such a chaotic mess. Once on the ship our room was not made up in the 3 bed configuration that I had requested. Called the front desk, went to dinner ...
Our trip with MSC was not a great experience, unlike many other reviews I’ve seen.
Bad:
-The trip to the port. We came to Orlando and stayed at Disney resorts for a few days first, so the drive to Port Canaveral was quite long. There was only one lane for drop-off, so we waited about half an hour to get dropped off. The line was much longer and time consuming than expected, and reached all ...
This was my first Norwegian cruise. We have taken 10 Carnival cruises, 1 Princess, 1 MSC and 1 Disney.
So, I am familiar with cruises. It was me, my husband and our two teens (12 and 15)
We were expecting this to be nice, so maybe that is why I was so disappointed. And, it wasn't just one of the items I am pointing out- it was just a combination of everything that really disappointed me ...
The hard work of the employees cannot mitigate the SYSTEMIC problems of the company.
The PROs:
A. Embarkation. Kudos to the check-in and security people. Everything was fine. I did NOT trust Princess with my luggage.
B. Room cleaning, restaurant workers. Great job but cannot correct the problems created by Princess.
C. Princess allowed people to organize an inter-denominational ...