Belize Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
7,818 reviews

1-10 of 7,818 Belize Cruise Reviews

Terrible service

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Jade

Stephen Cruise Master
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Plan on standing in line for half your time to get a drink. This includes simple stuff, like a coke or Pepsi. Sure you can get water. Or ice tea. The staff is so limited and over worked. Absolutely do not bring kids there’s nothing for them other than the splash zone. I mean no kids channel either. Ok ya the shouldn’t watch tv but then WhT is there one? Every cafeteria serves exactly ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Disorganized

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Seashore

Wishyouwerenorth
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Everything is disorganized... waiting to board the boat... entering a dining room to eat... excursions forget it. They take all day and then you have no time to visit the place you arrived in... relaxing is a complete joke... stressful to the point you just want to stay in your room. Getting off the boat just make sure you give yourself ample time. I will not be going on this cruise again. Give ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Don’t waste your money!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

jjas
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I can barely think of positive things to say about this boat and staff. We were at 105% capacity. They could not handle the people THEY overbooked. The food was sub par, they would close hot tubs and pools randomly, for seemingly no reason. You could not go anywhere on the ship without waiting in line for a long time, or being shoulder to shoulder crowded.2 hour+ wait time for meals. The staff was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Beautiful, potentially fun ship that is overcrowded and seems understaffed

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

RobC1116
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our family of four, including two adult children, chose this cruise as a fun family getaway for Christmas week. We had traveled on Norwegian a few years ago and had enjoyed the "freestyle" concept and the many entertainment and dining options. Although we generally had fun on this cruise, we found ship's public spaces so overcrowded and the ship so obviously understaffed in some areas that we ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Wonderful cruise--staff/crew continues to outperform expectations

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Celebrity Apex

kydave2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was the second week of our back to back sailing. Not having to change rooms made it spectacular. The process of clearing and getting back on board was held up due to a few slackers over sleeping and the staff having to wake them -- they should have been embarrassed as we watched them clear the ship--instead they were laughing about it and taking their sweet time--and yes your guesses are ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Old Ship, bad food, no good entertainment

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Carnival Glory

Bretwallen20
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

1st time on a cruise. Crew was great. Cabin sucked, bed & couch both uncomfortable to sleep on. All food on board sucked except the Hamburgers and fries. Breakfast suck. No biscuits and sausage gravy.or chicken fried steak foe breakfast. Same cold food over and over again. Not everyone wants Fancy food just good Comfort food. Entertainment sucked and not enough of them. The Entertainment ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Never again

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Seashore

SLL1980
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We are avid cruisers and decided to try the MSC seashore as we have never sailed MSC before. The difficulties started with the website and the app not working properly before the trip. The embarkation process in Port Canaveral was disastrous. Such a chaotic mess. Once on the ship our room was not made up in the 3 bed configuration that I had requested. Called the front desk, went to dinner ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

A total disaster!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Seashore

AliceCruiseReviews
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Our trip with MSC was not a great experience, unlike many other reviews I’ve seen. Bad: -The trip to the port. We came to Orlando and stayed at Disney resorts for a few days first, so the drive to Port Canaveral was quite long. There was only one lane for drop-off, so we waited about half an hour to get dropped off. The line was much longer and time consuming than expected, and reached all ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Not the best Cruise - Disappointed

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

meiselt01
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was my first Norwegian cruise. We have taken 10 Carnival cruises, 1 Princess, 1 MSC and 1 Disney. So, I am familiar with cruises. It was me, my husband and our two teens (12 and 15) We were expecting this to be nice, so maybe that is why I was so disappointed. And, it wasn't just one of the items I am pointing out- it was just a combination of everything that really disappointed me ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Family Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Bad Medallion application + Bad WiFi connection

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Regal Princess

Voevod
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The hard work of the employees cannot mitigate the SYSTEMIC problems of the company. The PROs: A. Embarkation. Kudos to the check-in and security people. Everything was fine. I did NOT trust Princess with my luggage. B. Room cleaning, restaurant workers. Great job but cannot correct the problems created by Princess. C. Princess allowed people to organize an inter-denominational ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

