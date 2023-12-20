  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Baja California Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Baja California Cruise Reviews

Wonderful small ship wildlife expedition!

Review for a Baja California Cruise on National Geographic Venture

Jan loves nature
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

National Geographic and Linblad have teamed up to offer amazing adventures to untouched places on earth. If you want to get off the grid (you can have excellent wifi if you need it) and not see a car or a building for a week you should sign up now! These are adventures not cruises. We got to hike and snorkel and take zodiac cruises every day to view and experience pristine natural areas. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Incredible Expedition Experience

Review for a Baja California Cruise on National Geographic Venture

Ralph Iantosca
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My Expectations were blown away on board NG Venture in the Sea of Cortez. I had no idea this destination was so accessible and most of all beautiful. This itinerary is 100% expedition with no set agenda, simply exploring which made it that much more interesting. I love the Lindblad Staff, they are wonderful and have such passion to share. Loretto is charming and just 2.5 hours nonstop from DFW ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Destination Cruise Reviews
Vanuatu Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.