I am truly impressed with the exceptional services provided by the local tour guides during our recent river cruise. They flawlessly showcased beautiful sights, offered insightful information about the cities, and served delightful meals each day. The entire crew exhibited incredible friendliness and hospitality throughout the trip, making our Christmas experience unforgettable. Surprisingly, this ...
We have been on many river cruises, mostly with Viking, and they have been very good, but all in all, AmA’s food puts them over the top, and it’s not even close!!! Every single meal was better than anything we have had on other cruise lines!!! Crew was great, and Magna is a great ship, they did Christmas better than any other ship also!! Just look as your going down the river at Christmas, AMA is ...
1) almost no restaurants in the United States serve robusta coffee--the savings isn't that great, and the coffee is just pathetic.... If for no other reason, that is sufficient for my not cruising again on Viking. Moreover I couldn't even drown it out with cream because the cruise only had skim milk (ultimately, the maître d' did purchase some half-and-half--kudos).
2) I have wine with dinner ...
You learn a lot about a cruising company when something doesn't go to plan, and Avalon's poor decisions have prompted us with the final verdict of "0 stars, never again". Our Christmas Market cruise was dramatically altered due to high water conditions on the Danube. Avalon was faced with the same dilemma as other cruise lines, and as you'll read, failed across the board with their ...
What a marvelous river cruise! Let me just begin and end with that statement! I traveled with my sister and we experienced the Danube Christmas markets cruise in December of this year. The ship certainly delivered in all areas.
Cabin – we had a French balcony cabin for this winter cruise. The room was on the second (main) floor and the picture window with a sliding glass door and ...
We chose this cruise A. for the Christmas markets and B. for this particular ship. The ship is twice the width as any other river ship and is the largest in Europe. Despite it's double-size, it holds only 30% more passengers, which gives you much more room. The cabins were another deciding factor-they're huge! More than enough room for 2 in the cabin area, a very large bathroom with double ...
Wanted to visit Christmas markets during December . We were not disappointed! Crew was great. Service was excellent, Inna our steward, Rea and Brandi. David the cruise director was awesome. Experienced captain made great decisions which allowed us to complete voyage. Some ships unable to complete route and were stranded which ended their trip early. Rapid rising water from snow melt prevented some ...
I was shocked when many of the people cruising were coughing and staying in their staterooms, the staff of the ship did nothing to investigate or limit the transmission of COVID to other passengers. My wife and I tried to stay distanced from those who were symptomatic. But when I became ill on day 8 and tested positive for COVID, I asked what the company policy was for COVID. I was told by the ...
I had recently heard of a Christmas Market Cruise and was looking forward to such a unique experience. It surpassed anything that I had imagined and would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a different type of trip. The Avalon ship was so special; it was beautifully maintained and expertly staffed. My room was immaculate and thoughtfully designed: a lot of storage, a huge bathroom and a ...
I really wanted to see the infamous Christmas markets-and this trip delivered. Several good markets in Vienna, and Regensburg - beware the Nuremburg market may be too crowded for some- Lots of interesting and informative tours and enjoyable bonus experiences ($add on- Opera night and Schönbrunn Castle - both well worth it). Happy hour daily includes free drinks, and liberal pouring at meal times. ...