  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Argentina Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
1,413 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,413 Argentina Cruise Reviews

Beyond our wildest dreams

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on National Geographic Explorer

Lovelyz
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We didn't expect to be in Antarctica this Christmas, but life is funny that way. Our family was set to go to Israel and Egypt for our daughter's Bat Mitzvah in December 2023. Unfortunately, life had other plans. At the very last minute, we booked our trip to Antarctica. It was always on our bucket list and what better time to go than now? So that's how we ended up on this remarkable trip. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Amazing Memorable Experience In Every Way!!

Review for a South America Cruise on Scenic Eclipse

Jmcp62
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

It has been a lifelong dream to visit Antartica. We studied many other cruise lines for this experience and decided on Scenic as for the money it was the best value overall. This was our first luxury cruise and we really enjoyed the all inclusive approach to cruising. This ship is more of an expedition yacht and designed for a small group experience (200 or less). This made for a more relaxed ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Most Amazing cruise and top notch cruise line

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on World Navigator

northwoods2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

What a truly awesome adventure! I wanted to do a review as I found limited information prior to our cruise. This is quite long. We arrived in BA two days prior to the cruise so we could see a bit of BA. I won’t go into the details but this is what we did. Fogon Asado - outstanding experience. A must do if you like food experiences. Tons of food! Full day tour with Iconic Buenos ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

100% RECOMMEND!

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on National Geographic Explorer

Kate S.
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I had wanted to journey to Antarctica since I was a teenager; I originally planned to go on the Lindblad cruise in 2020 and after multiple years of delays, finally go to go this year in December 2023. Even with all the buildup, this trip MORE than lived up to my expectations! The STAFF really made it for me. The National Geographic guests, the expedition leaders, the dining room and bar staff, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

WOW!

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Scenic Eclipse

Scenic Eclipse Convert
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I went on this cruise a bit nervous and hesitant. It was my Husband's dream and I went along. I LOVED it! The ship is amazing, the crew is amazing, the food is amazing and the destinations and experiences are amazing! The ship is beautiful aesthetically, it is also fast and smooth. The crew from the Captain down is incredibly enthusiastic and friendly. The Discovery team is a stroke of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Exceptional Experience on Viking Polaris

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Viking Polaris

Chilady48
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The Viking Polaris Antarctica Adventure cruise was an unbelievable experience. The ship is state of the art and offers everything from kayaking to submarines to boat and zodiac excursions. The staff is incredibly friendly and helpful. Special accolades to Ahmed, our room steward; Mega, the waitress who was so attentive and remembered our drink preference after just one visit; Brindi, the head ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Nordic Balcony

Fantastic Trip on a great ship

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on World Traveller

Jeffrey Junker
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I’ve been on a lot of cruises, mostly Caribbean huge ship types. This was the best cruise I’ve ever been on. We had approx 135 passengers and about the same crew. Everyone was very friendly and professional. Most of the passengers were world travelers so it was a cool crowd and you really got to know almost everyone, which is the part I may have loved the best. Food was good to great but dinner ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Terrific Antarctic Adventure

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Viking Octantis

PauldavidM
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The Viking experience from beginning to end exceeded our expectations. The ship, facilities on board, and particularly the crew/staff were exceptional. Food and service could not have been better. All requests of the staff were promptly and cheerfully attended to. The Antarctic experience was wonderful and a trip of a lifetime, with excursions that were wonderful and very safe. We were able ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Nordic Balcony

Amazing

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Vega

Love to cruise 1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This has been the best cruise ever. The staff, food, ship everything was perfect. They sure know how to treat their guests. I've never been on a cruise that the staff was so nice, helpful and wanted to help us so much, from start to finish. When we first got there, we wanted to go out and visit Ushuaia, the staff looked at us and said no problem, I'll take your carry ons and bring them ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Best trip ever

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Vega

soontobeironman
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I first chose this boat because of the value, huge room for one person (no sharing), domestic flights covered, logistics to airport and ship covered, a night stay at the fanciest hotel in buenos aires (alvear palace), really nice waterproof coat and bag and water bottle to keep, all drinks, food, and tips was covered (no need to spend extra), and the ship was practically new. Once on the boat, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Destination Cruise Reviews
China Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.