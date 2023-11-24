We didn't expect to be in Antarctica this Christmas, but life is funny that way. Our family was set to go to Israel and Egypt for our daughter's Bat Mitzvah in December 2023. Unfortunately, life had other plans. At the very last minute, we booked our trip to Antarctica. It was always on our bucket list and what better time to go than now? So that's how we ended up on this remarkable trip.
I ...
It has been a lifelong dream to visit Antartica. We studied many other cruise lines for this experience and decided on Scenic as for the money it was the best value overall. This was our first luxury cruise and we really enjoyed the all inclusive approach to cruising.
This ship is more of an expedition yacht and designed for a small group experience (200 or less). This made for a more relaxed ...
What a truly awesome adventure! I wanted to do a review as I found limited information prior to our cruise. This is quite long.
We arrived in BA two days prior to the cruise so we could see a bit of BA. I won’t go into the details but this is what we did.
Fogon Asado - outstanding experience. A must do if you like food experiences. Tons of food!
Full day tour with Iconic Buenos ...
I had wanted to journey to Antarctica since I was a teenager; I originally planned to go on the Lindblad cruise in 2020 and after multiple years of delays, finally go to go this year in December 2023. Even with all the buildup, this trip MORE than lived up to my expectations!
The STAFF really made it for me. The National Geographic guests, the expedition leaders, the dining room and bar staff, ...
I went on this cruise a bit nervous and hesitant. It was my Husband's dream and I went along. I LOVED it! The ship is amazing, the crew is amazing, the food is amazing and the destinations and experiences are amazing!
The ship is beautiful aesthetically, it is also fast and smooth.
The crew from the Captain down is incredibly enthusiastic and friendly.
The Discovery team is a stroke of ...
The Viking Polaris Antarctica
Adventure cruise was an unbelievable experience. The ship is state of the art and offers everything from kayaking to submarines to boat and zodiac excursions. The staff is incredibly friendly and helpful. Special accolades to Ahmed, our room steward; Mega, the waitress who was so attentive and remembered our drink preference after just one visit; Brindi, the head ...
I’ve been on a lot of cruises, mostly Caribbean huge ship types. This was the best cruise I’ve ever been on. We had approx 135 passengers and about the same crew. Everyone was very friendly and professional. Most of the passengers were world travelers so it was a cool crowd and you really got to know almost everyone, which is the part I may have loved the best. Food was good to great but dinner ...
The Viking experience from beginning to end exceeded our expectations. The ship, facilities on board, and particularly the crew/staff were exceptional. Food and service could not have been better. All requests of the staff were promptly and cheerfully attended to. The Antarctic experience was wonderful and a trip of a lifetime, with excursions that were wonderful and very safe. We were able ...
This has been the best cruise ever. The staff, food, ship everything was perfect. They sure know how to treat their guests. I've never been on a cruise that the staff was so nice, helpful and wanted to help us so much, from start to finish. When we first got there, we wanted to go out and visit Ushuaia, the staff looked at us and said no problem, I'll take your carry ons and bring them ...
I first chose this boat because of the value, huge room for one person (no sharing), domestic flights covered, logistics to airport and ship covered, a night stay at the fanciest hotel in buenos aires (alvear palace), really nice waterproof coat and bag and water bottle to keep, all drinks, food, and tips was covered (no need to spend extra), and the ship was practically new.
Once on the boat, ...