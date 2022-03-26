  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Regent Seven Seas Cruise Reviews

Perfect cruise on the Splendor

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
SherriKa
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We just disembarked the Regent Splendor in Monte Carlo.yesterday. This was our first cruise in 2 years due to Covid. Needless to say we were very anxious about the pretesting, on cruise Covid testing and the ability of Regent to deliver a memorable experience after shutdowns, safely especially with the varying Covid regulations in differing countries. We sailed from Trieste Italy and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Seven Seas Suite

Great family time and no detail is over looked

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Loverofcruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Decided to take our grown children on there first cruise. Ages 30 and 25. My husband and I have sailed several times on the Explorer. We had given the kids a heads up they would be the youngest adults traveling. This experience was going to be about family time, and giving them a taste of Italy, Spain,France and Croatia. We are all vaccinated but still had to test prior to boarding. In ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Traveled with children

Stunning ship

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Captainswife1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

2 Years later than originally planned but so worth the wait. I would have given my review 5 stars but we were on a 17 night back to back cruise and the first week was not quite as expected. This was due to 2 large corporate American groups onboard - not what I was expecting on a Regent Cruise, and from what I can gather is not normal for Regent? It did not have the feel of a holiday cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Based on this cruise Regent is not what it was.

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Dandessone
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed with Regent previously and always found them excellent so chose this cruise to enable us to celebrate our 51st wedding anniversary as we missed out on our 50 th the previous year due to COVID limitations. Internally the ship is generally looking rather old fashioned. There is not a lot of public areas and the outside deck at the stern by the Horizon Lounge is fitted out with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

The Splendor was Splendid

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Transatlantic

User Avatar
zak477
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

When the Explorer started sailing we thought it was wonderful and enjoyed several sailings. After waiting 2 years we due to covid we sailing the new Splendor. A definite WOW. Surpassed the Explorer in all categories.The decor is elegant and relaxing too. The perfect ship to sail across the Atlantic. Although I give an excellent rating, I must state that due to covid rules in Miami and our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Disappointing and certainly not an unrivalled experience !

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
pattieuk
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We joined this cruise with our 6 other friends to experience the Regent 6 star luxury service . We were not warned that it would be the first cruise back in service after a 25 month break and short on trained staff . The cruise missed 3 of the 10 ports due to bad weather which added to the disappointment. The rooms were luxurious and comfortable with a tiny balcony but pretty much up to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

A bit of a disappointment.......

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Salmo salar
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first Regent cruise. Friends had spoken well of them and of course we had seen the TV programme claiming they offered the best and most luxurious standard of cruising. Our pre-cruise stay at the Westin Excelsior in Rome was a mixed experience. The hotel is large and historic but tired . We had a large room and en suite but the shower door was nearly off its hinges and the bottom ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Big Disappointment

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jillybilly
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We have never been on Regent before, and made the choice about 6 weeks before sailing on the assurance that mask wearing was discretionary throughout the ship, due to Regent’s advanced air circulation/ventilation system on board. This proved to be wrong on receipt of an email that due to sailing in EU waters, COVID rules were in full operation on board. Bad Start! No cancellation ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Disappointing catering

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
gollane
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

There was a very good deal for penthouse suites for Voyagers return to cruising, so we booked. It turned out Regent had double booked and offered us an even better deal on a concierge suite, we took up the offer... We flew from Heathrow arriving in Rome rather late in the evening and were transferred to the Westin Excelsior, well our room was enormous with a separate sitting room furnished ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Very disappointed cruise

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Beryltheperil
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had wanted to try Regent seven seas for a while and when my travel agent contacted me with this cruise I booked a concierge room on deck 9. After two years not cruising we were so looking forward to sailing with the top cruise line ! This cruise was not a good experience from the start, the transfers were appalling, 150 people all waiting by the baggage reclaim at Rome airport for over an an ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

