Quark Expeditions Cruise Reviews

Penthouse Suite. Complementary arctic parkas are on the bed.
My cabin. Very comfortable!
Cozy library in a nook adjacent to Panorama Lounge.
Gym with weights, bike, recumbent bike, rowers and more!
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
24 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 24 Quark Expeditions Cruise Reviews

Quark’s Maiden Voyage on Ultramarine

Review for Quark Ultramarine to Antarctica

User Avatar
Basecamp22
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The itinerary, the ship and the world class quark expedition team were expectation exceeding in every way. The Covid measures were so well applied and managed that we are one of the few ships returning home with zero positive cases. I can’t say enough about the team. They were always around helping to spot wildlife, answer a question or deliver an enriching talk on such a wide variety ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Amazing Antarctica Expedition

Review for Quark Ultramarine to Antarctica

User Avatar
Mlmgallant
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

That Quark only does the Arctic regions and that they have a brand new state of the art ship, the Ultramarine, made the choice of expedition cruise line easy. Additionally, the itinerary of following the epic expedition of Sir Ernest Shackleton I knew would be very special. Quark exceeded my expectations in every way. The ship’s physical spaces were well designed and comfortable. My ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Exploring the unseen

Review for Quark Ultramarine to Antarctica

User Avatar
LizAndPat57
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I am a long time fan of Quark, ever since my son participated as one of the cadets back in the days. I loved the new ship, the helicopter and the zodiacs drop off. The ship was full and it's been the first time i could go on a zodiac after just a few minutes, nothing like elsewhere. Me and Pat really love the team of professionals here. I know almost every crew member on board from before. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Absolutely Loved Everything About This Trip

Review for Ocean Endeavour (Quark Expeditions) to Antarctica

User Avatar
Jules 4
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

After a lot of google and assessing the information given to me I chose Quark a they appeared to be very experienced in this area and safety conscious. I was not disappointed from the minute I arrived on the ship with a warm welcome of amazing and friendly staff. Guides were efficient and knowledgable and all on our ship were extremely excited about what was about and they didnt appear to take ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Exceeded expectations! Except maybe for the food.

Review for World Explorer (Quark Expeditions) to Antarctica

User Avatar
IloveitwhenwereCruisin
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

This seemed like the best value for the money, with a new, fast ship and luxury cabin accommodations. Everything else in the same category was at least 1-2k more expensive. So I was worried this was going to be bad, but truly loved the experience. The staff was top notch, every single member of the crew and guides so friendly and dedicated to making the ship feel like home. The food was a bit of a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

5 STAR TREATMENT

Review for Ocean Diamond to Antarctica

User Avatar
buyersemi
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A expedition to Antarctica does not have to be Rough, something I learned on my trip on the Ocean Diamond. The Captain and the expedition leader made choices of site landings and lengths of stays based on their knowledge and experience and paying attention to the weather. We experienced 2 weeks of solid good sailing. able to zodiac or make landings every day. The expedition team from Quark truly ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

5 Star Staff and Crew - 3 Star Ship

Review for Ocean Endeavour (Quark Expeditions) to Antarctica

User Avatar
CookGirl
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Antarctica is the trip of a lifetime and one that should be on everyones bucket list. Quark is a first rate operator with amazing guides and great crew. This is what makes the trip so incredible. Our cruise included the Falklands/Malvinas, South Georgia and some other smaller islands along the route. Each stop was more impressive than the last, leading up to the incredible Antarctic ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Better than we ever expected

Review for Ocean Endeavour (Quark Expeditions) to Antarctica

User Avatar
Kadismom
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I dreamed of going to Antarctica. After much research, we chose to go on Quark Expeditions Ocean Endeavor trip to the Falklands, South Georgia and Antarctica. We made our reservations a year in advance so we had a lot of time to plan and dream of our trip. We expected a lot; these trips are expensive. However, I’m happy to say that Quark’s Ocean Endeavor exceeded all of our ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Rude and lying staff member, skipping multiple ports of call, mold in room

Review for Ocean Endeavour (Quark Expeditions) to Antarctica

User Avatar
Danistarr
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

1. The staff didn't seem to prioritise our seeing and experiencing as much as possible. We felt that we were treated like sheep rather than sentient clients who had spent a lot of money for a unique and remote experience. While we understand that the places we travel to are highly regulated to preserve their existence, it seemed that the staff were performing a rote exercise in getting us ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Great expedition - poor service - Noble Caledonian

Review for Ocean Diamond to Arctic

User Avatar
JN Cruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This ship was contracted by Noble Caledonia to circumnavigate Iceland. Nobel Caledonia would have to be the worst organised cruise ship company I have dealt with. Their systems were clunky, they could cope with two people in the same cabin with different addresses so kept sending material to only one party. They were advised that both of us would be arriving in the UK before the cruise and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

