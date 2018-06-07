The itinerary, the ship and the world class quark expedition team were expectation exceeding in every way.
The Covid measures were so well applied and managed that we are one of the few ships returning home with zero positive cases.
I can’t say enough about the team. They were always around helping to spot wildlife, answer a question or deliver an enriching talk on such a wide variety ...
That Quark only does the Arctic regions and that they have a brand new state of the art ship, the Ultramarine, made the choice of expedition cruise line easy. Additionally, the itinerary of following the epic expedition of Sir Ernest Shackleton I knew would be very special. Quark exceeded my expectations in every way. The ship’s physical spaces were well designed and comfortable. My ...
I am a long time fan of Quark, ever since my son participated as one of the cadets back in the days. I loved the new ship, the helicopter and the zodiacs drop off. The ship was full and it's been the first time i could go on a zodiac after just a few minutes, nothing like elsewhere. Me and Pat really love the team of professionals here. I know almost every crew member on board from before. The ...
After a lot of google and assessing the information given to me I chose Quark a they appeared to be very experienced in this area and safety conscious.
I was not disappointed from the minute I arrived on the ship with a warm welcome of amazing and friendly staff. Guides were efficient and knowledgable and all on our ship were extremely excited about what was about and they didnt appear to take ...
This seemed like the best value for the money, with a new, fast ship and luxury cabin accommodations. Everything else in the same category was at least 1-2k more expensive. So I was worried this was going to be bad, but truly loved the experience. The staff was top notch, every single member of the crew and guides so friendly and dedicated to making the ship feel like home. The food was a bit of a ...
A expedition to Antarctica does not have to be Rough, something I learned on my trip on the Ocean Diamond. The Captain and the expedition leader made choices of site landings and lengths of stays based on their knowledge and experience and paying attention to the weather. We experienced 2 weeks of solid good sailing. able to zodiac or make landings every day. The expedition team from Quark truly ...
Antarctica is the trip of a lifetime and one that should be on everyones bucket list. Quark is a first rate operator with amazing guides and great crew. This is what makes the trip so incredible.
Our cruise included the Falklands/Malvinas, South Georgia and some other smaller islands along the route. Each stop was more impressive than the last, leading up to the incredible Antarctic ...
My husband and I dreamed of going to Antarctica. After much research, we chose to go on Quark Expeditions Ocean Endeavor trip to the Falklands, South Georgia and Antarctica. We made our reservations a year in advance so we had a lot of time to plan and dream of our trip. We expected a lot; these trips are expensive. However, I’m happy to say that Quark’s Ocean Endeavor exceeded all of our ...
1. The staff didn't seem to prioritise our seeing and experiencing as much as possible. We felt that we were treated like sheep rather than sentient clients who had spent a lot of money for a unique and remote experience. While we understand that the places we travel to are highly regulated to preserve their existence, it seemed that the staff were performing a rote exercise in getting us ...
This ship was contracted by Noble Caledonia to circumnavigate Iceland. Nobel Caledonia would have to be the worst organised cruise ship company I have dealt with. Their systems were clunky, they could cope with two people in the same cabin with different addresses so kept sending material to only one party. They were advised that both of us would be arriving in the UK before the cruise and ...