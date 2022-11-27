Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Viking Orion

We did the free Viking tour, Highlights of Wellington and Te Papa Museum. The bus tour was fairly short and there really wasn't much to see from the bus, so we were happy to get quite a bit of time in the museum, which was excellent. It's a large museum (six floors) and quite extensive. Our tour gave us 90 minutes here which was a bit rushed, so we told our driver we would stay behind and not ...