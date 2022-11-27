Wellington Cruise Reviews

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Ovation of the Seas

davehoo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Great day nice and warm no wind which is oftern the case as I live there ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2024

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Viking Orion

CanuckCruiser604
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We did the free Viking tour, Highlights of Wellington and Te Papa Museum. The bus tour was fairly short and there really wasn't much to see from the bus, so we were happy to get quite a bit of time in the museum, which was excellent. It's a large museum (six floors) and quite extensive. Our tour gave us 90 minutes here which was a bit rushed, so we told our driver we would stay behind and not ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2024

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Brilliance of the Seas

Wombat203
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Wellington proper was nothing special, flat & not dissimilar to any other city. The highlights were the Gallipoli exhibition at the National Museum & the Weta Workshop/Cave tour, also took a LOTR filming sites tour which was OK ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2024

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Norwegian Spirit

elitnegwehttam
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Did a tour of LoTR sites. Was nice but long. Explored the downtown afterwards and loved seeing the history there! ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Norwegian Spirit

Quicksilvermorn
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Lots of things to see and do here. Wellington is a good sized town. We chose a shore excursion titled In the Footsteps of LOTR, which took us to the WETA Workshop and explored film sites around the city as Wellington has become known as the Hollywood of NZ (they even call it Wellywood). ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Viking Mars

amtatom
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Very nice day on our own. The tourist map was excellent and Wellington was very walkable. We had planned to ride the cable car up, but when the shuttle bus stop was changed, we just watched it come up. (In retrospect, I wish we’d paid to ride it down and back up). We toured the small free cable car museum at the top. There were restrooms and a small gift shop, and outside was a shuttle bus stop to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Viking Orion

swimbike13
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Very interesting city tour, enjoyed this immensely. Had the opportunity to walk around the city after our tour and quite enjoyed it. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Grand Princess

cbutterley
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cruise line provides free shuttle to downtown Wellington near the Cable Car and another stop near the Museum. A walk along the waterfront is good. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Norwegian Spirit

GEMarshall
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose the excursion "Pencarrow Station and the Storm Coast" and was therefore able to visit an area that was off limits to private vehicles. We were on a dirt road that only allowed 12 busses a day and bikes and walkers so we were able to stop for several interesting photo viewpoints. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Celebrity Eclipse

Alix James
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Incredible: Viator/Kaewa: Wairarapa Wine Delights Tour ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

