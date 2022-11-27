We did the free Viking tour, Highlights of Wellington and Te Papa Museum. The bus tour was fairly short and there really wasn't much to see from the bus, so we were happy to get quite a bit of time in the museum, which was excellent. It's a large museum (six floors) and quite extensive. Our tour gave us 90 minutes here which was a bit rushed, so we told our driver we would stay behind and not ...
Wellington proper was nothing special, flat & not dissimilar to any other city. The highlights were the Gallipoli exhibition at the National Museum & the Weta Workshop/Cave tour, also took a LOTR filming sites tour which was OK ...
Lots of things to see and do here. Wellington is a good sized town. We chose a shore excursion titled In the Footsteps of LOTR, which took us to the WETA Workshop and explored film sites around the city as Wellington has become known as the Hollywood of NZ (they even call it Wellywood). ...
Very nice day on our own. The tourist map was excellent and Wellington was very walkable. We had planned to ride the cable car up, but when the shuttle bus stop was changed, we just watched it come up. (In retrospect, I wish we’d paid to ride it down and back up). We toured the small free cable car museum at the top. There were restrooms and a small gift shop, and outside was a shuttle bus stop to ...
I chose the excursion "Pencarrow Station and the Storm Coast" and was therefore able to visit an area that was off limits to private vehicles. We were on a dirt road that only allowed 12 busses a day and bikes and walkers so we were able to stop for several interesting photo viewpoints.
