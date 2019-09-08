We did not avail of the NCL shore excursion. We just got off the ship and walked a couple minutes to the train station. You don’t even have to buy the ticket from the machine as what everybody tried to do that caused a long wait. We just used the app, trainline and bought the ticket which was very convenient and fast. The ticket only cost $60 each with a return. As soon as we had confirmation, we ...
If you don't take the excursions you are stuck in Warnemunde itself, but that isn't all that bad. It is a quaint little city with a pretty church. The old old light-house is neat (you can climb to the top for 2 Euros) and the beach is always fun. Great fresh herring and smoked fish of all sorts, including eel. ...
Enjoyed wandering around Warnemunde harbor canal town and beach in the morning and then taking the train (with a Mecklenburg state two-person day pass) to Schwerin to visit its castle and castle garden. We didn't do Berlin excursion since it was 3 hours one way and we had already been to Berlin three previous times. ...
We didn’t want to travel all the way to Berlin, so decided to just stay close to the ship. I wish I had done some sort of tour in the area. We had difficulties getting a train to Rostock ( would not take credit cards, thankfully a nice couple told us about an app we could get tic with) and it was a bit frustrating for a lot of people. When we got to Rostock, we had lunch (good food, horrible ...