Rostock (Warnemunde) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
360 reviews

1-10 of 360 Rostock (Warnemunde) Cruise Reviews

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
teng
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We did not avail of the NCL shore excursion. We just got off the ship and walked a couple minutes to the train station. You don’t even have to buy the ticket from the machine as what everybody tried to do that caused a long wait. We just used the app, trainline and bought the ticket which was very convenient and fast. The ticket only cost $60 each with a return. As soon as we had confirmation, we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Alon10
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

very tipical tourist vilage ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Nauti Buoys
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Exceptional things to do around the port. Very easy to walk around, eat, sight see and shop. No need to take a 2+ hour train ride to Berlin. Do that on another trip. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
sandiablonde38
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

If you don't take the excursions you are stuck in Warnemunde itself, but that isn't all that bad. It is a quaint little city with a pretty church. The old old light-house is neat (you can climb to the top for 2 Euros) and the beach is always fun. Great fresh herring and smoked fish of all sorts, including eel. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
John Faris
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

A pleasant port to walk around with a beach about 20 minutes walk from the ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
teisen2028
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Interesting but was on a Sunday, all shops and restaurants closed. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
mcelroyjd
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Enjoyed wandering around Warnemunde harbor canal town and beach in the morning and then taking the train (with a Mecklenburg state two-person day pass) to Schwerin to visit its castle and castle garden. We didn't do Berlin excursion since it was 3 hours one way and we had already been to Berlin three previous times. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
LoraJ
10+ Cruises

We didn’t want to travel all the way to Berlin, so decided to just stay close to the ship. I wish I had done some sort of tour in the area. We had difficulties getting a train to Rostock ( would not take credit cards, thankfully a nice couple told us about an app we could get tic with) and it was a bit frustrating for a lot of people. When we got to Rostock, we had lunch (good food, horrible ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Viking Sky to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Maricole
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Got their late all shops closed as it was Sunday,cute town ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
NRC2004
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We hired a guide in Berlin to maximize out time. Well worth it. Need to retrun ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

