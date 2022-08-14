  • Write a Review
Vienna Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
376 reviews

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LibertyBella
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The elegant and masterpiece city of Vienna has so much to see and do that it is almost overwhelming. All the architecture is unique and beautiful. There is so much history still in place that one feels swept along in the tides of time. We made sure to also visit spectacular Schonbrunn Palace so we could gaze at all the fantastic furnishings. We would like to stay at least a week here to visit ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ExplorerXII
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I cannot say enough about this beautiful City. We went to see the Lipizzaner stallions. Incredible. We enjoyed the large and popular Christmas markets and visited the Great Summer residence, Schonbrunn, fascinating history. The charm and architecture again adorned with festive Holiday decor. Would have loved to have spent more time here. ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Review for Viking Vilhjalm to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jerrnussbaum
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I have been to Vienna before, not as part of a cruise, and was there for a full week. The standard port-of-call excursions and a 1-day stay really do not do it justice. If you are limited to one day, I would skip any standard excursions and just go directly to the winter palace in the morning and start with the Schalzkammer exhibit. If you make it anywhere else that day, then great, but don't ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Review for AmaVerde to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
lkt2002
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

So much to see here that we decided we need to come back for several days........rich in history, Museums, tradition, AND shopping! ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Review for AmaSonata to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
deredvers
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I love Vienna. Though you need to get a shuttle bus into the centre from the port, it’s not that far. Great museums (Albertina), cafes and just a great “vibe”. The evening Concert was an optional tour, but was excellent. We didn’t visit Schonbrunn this time, but have seen it previously - simply stunning palace and gardens. Vienna is worth visiting any time of the year. ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Review for Viking Atla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
dillardr
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Exceed our expectations. You really need a week here but we did a walking tour, saw St Stephens and went to the Upper Belvidere art museum. The Schonbrumm Palace was amazing on the outside and gardens and we took the subway from our viking boat, the provided directions made it easy. We went to a classical music concert at St Annes Church. So much do see and do in the clean and vibrant city. ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Review for Viking Tir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
paulbbest
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Day 1 in Viena Motor Coach & walking Tour. Hofburg Place & St. Stephen's CathedralAM . Lipizzaner Stallions behind the scenes, the stables. Day 2 Schonbrunn Place. ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Review for Viking Var to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ShipTight
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The river is about 2 miles from St. Stephen's Cathedral, so likely you'll want to take the metro system in if on your own. But the metro, bus/tram system works well. ...
Sail Date: September 2022

Review for River Duchess to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ernie P
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

On this river?cruise, we had 2.5 hours in Vienna. Need a minimum of 2, 3 days to see anything in Vienna. Fortunately, we have been there for work/pleasure many times before. ...
Sail Date: August 2022

Review for Viking Jarl to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kpoecking
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Saltzburg and Vienna were excellent tours. Could have done without the lunch/Sound of Music ...
Sail Date: August 2022

