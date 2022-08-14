The elegant and masterpiece city of Vienna has so much to see and do that it is almost overwhelming. All the architecture is unique and beautiful. There is so much history still in place that one feels swept along in the tides of time. We made sure to also visit spectacular Schonbrunn Palace so we could gaze at all the fantastic furnishings. We would like to stay at least a week here to visit ...
I cannot say enough about this beautiful City. We went to see the Lipizzaner stallions. Incredible. We enjoyed the large and popular Christmas markets and visited the Great Summer residence, Schonbrunn, fascinating history. The charm and architecture again adorned with festive Holiday decor. Would have loved to have spent more time here.
...
I have been to Vienna before, not as part of a cruise, and was there for a full week. The standard port-of-call excursions and a 1-day stay really do not do it justice. If you are limited to one day, I would skip any standard excursions and just go directly to the winter palace in the morning and start with the Schalzkammer exhibit. If you make it anywhere else that day, then great, but don't ...
I love Vienna. Though you need to get a shuttle bus into the centre from the port, it’s not that far. Great museums (Albertina), cafes and just a great “vibe”. The evening Concert was an optional tour, but was excellent. We didn’t visit Schonbrunn this time, but have seen it previously - simply stunning palace and gardens. Vienna is worth visiting any time of the year. ...
Exceed our expectations. You really need a week here but we did a walking tour, saw St Stephens and went to the Upper Belvidere art museum. The Schonbrumm Palace was amazing on the outside and gardens and we took the subway from our viking boat, the provided directions made it easy. We went to a classical music concert at St Annes Church. So much do see and do in the clean and vibrant city. ...