Costa sent people to the wrong port. You don't start the embarkation process in Port of Marghera/ Venice like a lot of people thought. You start it in the port of Tronchetto. Families, old couples, me and my husband living our honeymoon, all lost in the other side of Venice. We actually only spent money with a night in tronchetto because we thought we had to travel all the way to the port of ...
We thought we liked the itinerary - 10 day cruise from Venice to Barcelona with a different port everyday. We wore ourselves out and did not have the discipline not to get off the ship every day. Just couldn’t resist at least seeing the port. Next time I will choose ships with at least 2 sea days on a 10 day cruise. Ports we liked: Split, Dubrovnik, Kotor: each of which we did either a hop on/hop ...
1. Embarkment in Venice was horrible at best. We had a water taxi from our hotel that was fine. We were felt off at a dock and our luggage was tagged and we were told to walk to the terminal. We were also told to follow all the signs. There were No signs, we walked at what looked like an abandoned warehouse area, finally saw a girl in the distance and asked were the Silver Dawn building was and ...
I should put that into perspective. We are not well seasoned cruisers with 20+ cruises. This was our 8th cruise, with the 7 prior cruises on mass-market lines and on large (2000+ pax) ships. This was our first cruise on a small ship (<1000 pax) on a luxury cruise line. We'd been reading about Viking on CC and watching YT videos, so we had a sense of what to expect on the ship. However, ...
We did the 15 day cruise from Venus to Rome and it was absolutely fantastic. We are an older couple in our 70's and liked the small ship size. The customer service was excellent. The food was superb and the staff was super friendly. We ate mostly at the buffet and the food was always fresh. We did pig out at the sushi bar as it was the best we have ever had.
We will definitely cruise with them ...
WE chose Holland America's Westerdam OCTOBER 18, 2021 repositioning from Venice to FLL to return to cruising at what we thought was the end of the COVID pandemic., October 2021. WRONG!
The 2021 cruising season morphed into a strange version of the book "Ship of Fools" . Four different HAL ships ( Westerdam cancelled) had their itineraries and cruises cancelled and consolidated onto the ...
Old ship, not remodeled. Staff on the ship work very hard, could not overcome poor management and worse leadership.
1- no smoking ship but when we complained about the cabin next door smoking all time. They were to busy to do anything. Several trips to the front desk.
2- very poor communication from the top.
3 - should have left and returned from Venice but instead we got a very ...
We were visiting Venice and added on this cruise since the price was very good. Stayed in suite on deck 12, cabin 12047 specifically (with Aurea package). Cabin steward was good. Cabin spacious, but layout a bit odd. Approximately 15 feet wide by 33 feet long. Bed headboard was next to interior bulkhead, sometimes carts hit the bulkhead while sleeping. Also, cabin is located underneath a ...
First impression was very good. New Ship perfect Style
The good first:
Food was excellent - Cabin very stylish - nice ... good concept at all
Negativ:
Cabin too small 19qm smal balkony .. but hey... other things count.
Very disapointing: The crew very nice - but some of crew "with stripes" on the shoulder were very arrogant to the guests. Also the reception desk (the lady who ...
The expected changes due to the pandemic were the requirement to wear a mask any time or place outside your stateroom. There were temperature checks available and PCR testing was done at least twice during the cruise. The important test was just before getting off of the ship so as to be able to meet USG rules for getting back into the country. The staff was relaxed about using a mask in the ...