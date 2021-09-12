  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Venice Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
4698 reviews

1-10 of 4,698 Venice Cruise Reviews

Don't travel with Costa Deliziosa!

Review for Costa Deliziosa to Mediterranean

Suzanadkf
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Costa sent people to the wrong port. You don't start the embarkation process in Port of Marghera/ Venice like a lot of people thought.  You start it in the port of Tronchetto. Families,  old couples,  me and  my husband living our honeymoon,  all lost in the other side of Venice. We actually only spent money with a night in tronchetto because we thought we had to travel all the way to the port of ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Things to expect on an underbooked older cruise ship

Review for Norwegian Star to Mediterranean

zgjdenver@q.com
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We thought we liked the itinerary - 10 day cruise from Venice to Barcelona with a different port everyday. We wore ourselves out and did not have the discipline not to get off the ship every day. Just couldn’t resist at least seeing the port. Next time I will choose ships with at least 2 sea days on a 10 day cruise. Ports we liked: Split, Dubrovnik, Kotor: each of which we did either a hop on/hop ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Nice New Ship but Not the Best

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

zak477
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

1. Embarkment in Venice was horrible at best. We had a water taxi from our hotel that was fine. We were felt off at a dock and our luggage was tagged and we were told to walk to the terminal. We were also told to follow all the signs. There were No signs, we walked at what looked like an abandoned warehouse area, finally saw a girl in the distance and asked were the Silver Dawn building was and ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Best. Cruise. Ever.

Review for Viking Sky to Mediterranean

Selion
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I should put that into perspective. We are not well seasoned cruisers with 20+ cruises. This was our 8th cruise, with the 7 prior cruises on mass-market lines and on large (2000+ pax) ships. This was our first cruise on a small ship (<1000 pax) on a luxury cruise line. We'd been reading about Viking on CC and watching YT videos, so we had a sense of what to expect on the ship. However, ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Fantastic in every way

Review for Viking Jupiter to Mediterranean

sidski
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We did the 15 day cruise from Venus to Rome and it was absolutely fantastic. We are an older couple in our 70's and liked the small ship size. The customer service was excellent. The food was superb and the staff was super friendly. We ate mostly at the buffet and the food was always fresh. We did pig out at the sushi bar as it was the best we have ever had. We will definitely cruise with them ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Last HAL ship of 2021 Europe COVID season heads to FLL with little entertainment

Review for Eurodam to Mediterranean

Mary Seas
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

WE chose Holland America's Westerdam OCTOBER 18, 2021 repositioning from Venice to FLL to return to cruising at what we thought was the end of the COVID pandemic., October 2021. WRONG! The 2021 cruising season morphed into a strange version of the book "Ship of Fools" . Four different HAL ships ( Westerdam cancelled) had their itineraries and cruises cancelled and consolidated onto the ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Worse cruise ever!

Review for Eurodam to Mediterranean

Jumper56
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Old ship, not remodeled. Staff on the ship work very hard, could not overcome poor management and worse leadership. 1- no smoking ship but when we complained about the cabin next door smoking all time. They were to busy to do anything. Several trips to the front desk. 2- very poor communication from the top. 3 - should have left and returned from Venice but instead we got a very ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Service Good, but experience levels are confusing

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

NOVABuffalo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were visiting Venice and added on this cruise since the price was very good. Stayed in suite on deck 12, cabin 12047 specifically (with Aurea package). Cabin steward was good. Cabin spacious, but layout a bit odd. Approximately 15 feet wide by 33 feet long. Bed headboard was next to interior bulkhead, sometimes carts hit the bulkhead while sleeping. Also, cabin is located underneath a ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Suite

French arrogant flair - not really interested in guests.

Review for Le Bougainville to Mediterranean

yalefudan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

First impression was very good. New Ship perfect Style The good first: Food was excellent - Cabin very stylish - nice ... good concept at all Negativ: Cabin too small 19qm smal balkony .. but hey... other things count. Very disapointing: The crew very nice - but some of crew "with stripes" on the shoulder were very arrogant to the guests. Also the reception desk (the lady who ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Covid Changes

Review for Eurodam to Mediterranean

Stan J
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The expected changes due to the pandemic were the requirement to wear a mask any time or place outside your stateroom. There were temperature checks available and PCR testing was done at least twice during the cruise. The important test was just before getting off of the ship so as to be able to meet USG rules for getting back into the country. The staff was relaxed about using a mask in the ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Neptune Deluxe Veranda Suite

Other Cruise Styles from Venice Reviews
Venice Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Venice Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews
Venice Golf Cruises Cruise Reviews
Venice Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Venice Casino Cruises Cruise Reviews
