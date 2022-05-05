  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Vancouver Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
3899 reviews

1-10 of 3,899 Vancouver Cruise Reviews

Closed lido market

Review for Koningsdam to Alaska

Jac123
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Our first cruise, saved and planned as was supposed to be our big special holiday and feel let down by Holland America, they were recommended by family members who raved about how great they were but not a good impression. Most staff amazing, helpful and friendly. Then go to get a mojito from pool bar and rude, patronising and belittling bar waiter left me in tears, I could not return back to the ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Beautiful smaller ship, food a consideration

Review for Koningsdam to Alaska

tt3579
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Cruised Alaska. Had the most amazing weather and time. The Koningsdam is a beautiful ship. I understand it is a medium size ship, but it feels small. Had a balcony cabin on the 11th floor. It was clean and like any other balcony on a cruise ship. Bathroom is small, shower has a real door which is nice, toilet placement is stupid. You will understand. The beds are narrow, short, but ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Excellent service and a perfect vacation!

Review for Majestic Princess to Alaska

atopsheff
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We chose this cruise as the best way to see the hidden parts of Alaska. What we didn't know was that we were in for a real treat with exceptional weather, a fabulous crew and fantastic captain! Would chose this cruise with the same staff/crew time and time again! As a first time cruiser I wasn't sure what to expect, but this journey was life-changing! The ports were quaint and the excursions ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Are you kidding me?

Review for Majestic Princess to Alaska

Tony Romano
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Alaska was the only state I hadn’t visited so a cruise there made sense. What a cruise! Vancouver to Whittier with stops in Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway. Too bad they wouldn’t let me rate this six stars. Everyone on Princess staff was so nice, polite and positive. We continued the land portion going on to Denali, Mount McKinley lodge and Anchorage. Their logistics are un beatable. Our bags were ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Expected better fromHAL

Review for Koningsdam to Alaska

molly2kit
10+ Cruises • Age 90s

We chose this cruise because we would not require airfare as we live I. The departure city of Vancouver. Wanted to try a newer ship, I thought HAL would have fewer children and better COVID protocols as they cater to an older clientele. This was my first cruise since Covid. I was very surprised at the general lack of cleaning around the ship, never saw any staff sanitizing elevators, ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Vista Suite with Verandah

Skip cruising this year, wait 2 years for cruise industry to make a full comeback

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

anh.frederick80
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The cruise industry is in a tough spot, they have had to somehow survive the last 2 years with virtually no income stream. Right now as they are preparing to bring everything back, they are also suffering from staffing shortages. Prior to our cruise, we had researched what activities would be on this ship. From shows like Pixels and a Beautiful Dream, to activities such as archery, wine tasting, ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Large Balcony - 1 Bedroom

Traveled with children

Previously "Loyal to Royal" but not so sure any longer...

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

myshelf
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this cruise as a last minute replacement for a Holland America cruise that kept getting changed... Looked like a great deal. Little did we know that the "great deal" meant poor food service and lack of many amenities. I have been on nearly a dozen cruises on various cruise lines, and if it weren't for the ports and scenery of Alaska, I would have asked for my money ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Alaska cruise

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

Missub76
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Alaska has always been on my bucket list and we found a great deal so off we went. Embarkation was seamless so first impression was great. Enthusiasm was greatly diminished when upon reaching our cabin, our sea pass cards (room key) did not work. It took 3 trips to guest services and one and a half hours later to resolve the issue. Dinner time at the main dining room was a disaster as the ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Worst cruise ever

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

Dizney71
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I live in Vancouver. I wanted a cruise that I wouldn’t have to fly for and a nice ship with great amenities and cool things to do so I picked Ovation. I also loved that it was an 8 day sailing so I would get an extra day, little did I know I’d regret that! Embarkation was smooth, but from the people I met thru a group, half were asked for their Covid tests and half were not? Right off the ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cruise 8/Food 3

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

beechbum530
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

First the positive. Service crew and dining staff were excellent and caring. Balcony cabin was spacious and comfortable. Entertainment was quite good and lots to do on ship. One of our bags did not arrive after sailing and called guest services who put out an alert to service staff who found within thirty minutes on another deck. Kudos to them Now the negative. Worst food I have had on a ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Other Cruise Styles from Vancouver Reviews
Vancouver Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Vancouver Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Vancouver Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Vancouver River Cruises Cruise Reviews
Vancouver Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
