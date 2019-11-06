Too short, due to engine problems with the ship, which we were not told about until after we joined the cruise. No refund or reduction in prices were offered. Guide was crazy and the tours conducted in three languages and was cut short by an hour ! Waste of time and money ...
Didn't get to spend enough time in Valencia to get a feel for it. Went to the aquarium, which is definitely worth a visit. Most of it is underground. Would have like to have spent more time in the old part of the city. ...
We got public bus 1.4euroes each way from just outside port across the roundabout bus stop on left hand side of the road as you walk from port number 4 into main centre new centre oe department stores- worth doing homework wish we went to old town but that’s our preference. Ship shopping in centre £15 per person 4 hrs shopping. Public bus driver told us when to get off and bus stop for going back. ...
Wonderful tour that guided us to places we were able to return to on our own. A shame there was not enough time to visit the City of Arts and Sciences in addition to the historic old town but it is what it is. Be sure to visit "Valencia's Sistine Chapel" - the Cathedral of St. Nicholas. That, along with the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona were the 2 churches really worth the time. Oh, and the ...
Raquena Winery Tour and Tasting: A very scenic all day trip that took us inland by bus to a hilltop village with underground eighth century storage caves. We walked around the scenic, historic town and toured the caves before enjoying a delicious lunch. Then, we drove to the Winery were we toured their facilities and sampled some delicious wines and snacks. ...