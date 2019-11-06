  • Newsletter
Valencia Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
346 reviews

1-10 of 346 Valencia Cruise Reviews

Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
MSH10050
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Too short, due to engine problems with the ship, which we were not told about until after we joined the cruise. No refund or reduction in prices were offered. Guide was crazy and the tours conducted in three languages and was cut short by an hour ! Waste of time and money ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Norwegian Gem to Europe - All

User Avatar
sabre635
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Didn't get to spend enough time in Valencia to get a feel for it. Went to the aquarium, which is definitely worth a visit. Most of it is underground. Would have like to have spent more time in the old part of the city. ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Marella Explorer 2 to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
tillytiah01
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We got public bus 1.4euroes each way from just outside port across the roundabout bus stop on left hand side of the road as you walk from port number 4 into main centre new centre oe department stores- worth doing homework wish we went to old town but that’s our preference. Ship shopping in centre £15 per person 4 hrs shopping. Public bus driver told us when to get off and bus stop for going back. ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
chrisfuen
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Wonderful tour that guided us to places we were able to return to on our own. A shame there was not enough time to visit the City of Arts and Sciences in addition to the historic old town but it is what it is. Be sure to visit "Valencia's Sistine Chapel" - the Cathedral of St. Nicholas. That, along with the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona were the 2 churches really worth the time. Oh, and the ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
badgers1227
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We took the included tour and it was very good. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
victoria20177
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Walking, architecture, history: enjoyed. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Small is better
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Raquena Winery Tour and Tasting: A very scenic all day trip that took us inland by bus to a hilltop village with underground eighth century storage caves. We walked around the scenic, historic town and toured the caves before enjoying a delicious lunch. Then, we drove to the Winery were we toured their facilities and sampled some delicious wines and snacks. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
cruisernm
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were pleasantly surprised at this beautiful city. Another place we want to go back and explore. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Sky Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
granmainks
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Did the Bon Appetit tour and learned how to make paella. Really fun day! ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
sosinga
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Interesting, including demonstration by farmers. Walking tour of down town area. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

