Cruiser Rating
Viking Venus to Norwegian Fjords
Knyght1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s
Tromso was another excellent port. Our tour went up the mountain to the scenic lookout, then to the cathedal in town with its stained glass wall and magnificent pipe organ (were we lucky enough to be able to hear part of a concert by the organist) and then a tour of the Arctic Museum and the exploits of Roald Amundsen. While theoretically could visit all of these places on your own, those who ...
Sky Princess to Baltic Sea
lozzles1987
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s
Took a tour to see the Polar museum and husky camp - very good experience, loved getting time to play with the dogs! ...
Viking Venus to Baltic Sea
land1812
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s
Tromsø was our first port. It was very nice. I was surprised that the sidewalks were so icy but Viking had loaner cramp-ons for those who needed them. The Arctic Cathedral was beautiful. ...
Viking Star to Baltic Sea
0 cont left
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s
large full buses parked in a parking lot with no facilities for hours, total waste of time and money ...
Viking Star to Baltic Sea
4THELUVOFTRAVEL974
10+ Cruises • Age 70s
It was much more reasonably priced than the ship's excursion doing the same thing. Daniel, the owner, went out of his way to make sure we saw the lights. ...
