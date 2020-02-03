  • Newsletter
Tromso Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
84 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 84 Tromso Cruise Reviews

Review for Viking Venus to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Knyght1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Tromso was another excellent port. Our tour went up the mountain to the scenic lookout, then to the cathedal in town with its stained glass wall and magnificent pipe organ (were we lucky enough to be able to hear part of a concert by the organist) and then a tour of the Arctic Museum and the exploits of Roald Amundsen. While theoretically could visit all of these places on your own, those who ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Review for Island Princess to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
CDR S
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Spectacular scenery ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Sky Princess to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
lozzles1987
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Took a tour to see the Polar museum and husky camp - very good experience, loved getting time to play with the dogs! ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Viking Venus to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
land1812
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Tromsø was our first port. It was very nice. I was surprised that the sidewalks were so icy but Viking had loaner cramp-ons for those who needed them. The Arctic Cathedral was beautiful. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Review for Trollfjord to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
scalaj
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Excellent and fun tour but quite expensive. Got to meet the dogs and also had time with the puppies ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
0 cont left
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Another uncofortable bus tour ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
0 cont left
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

large full buses parked in a parking lot with no facilities for hours, total waste of time and money ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
blair003
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Tromso is lovely and can be explored independently. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
4THELUVOFTRAVEL974
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was much more reasonably priced than the ship's excursion doing the same thing. Daniel, the owner, went out of his way to make sure we saw the lights. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
DBROB
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Decent overall tour, but lacked stimulation. Guide language decent. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Other Cruise Styles from Tromso Reviews
Tromso Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Tromso Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Tromso Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Tromso Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
Tromso Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
