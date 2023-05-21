Toulon Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
361 reviews

361 reviews

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Scarlet Lady

User Avatar
Morechampagne
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Toulon – docked across the bay from Toulon which didn’t affect us as we had booked VV excursion to St Tropez and Port Grimaud which was a long day and length of journey without loo stop seemed to take some guests (not us) by surprise. Traffic was bad on way back and very glad we were on a VV excursion as we missed the all-aboard time. It was interesting trip with pleasant guide but when we did the ...
Sail Date: May 2024

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
Catlover54
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Toulon itself looked a little rundown in parts (sad-looking apartment buildings, and some beggars on the streets displaying their defects). But the nearby seaside town of Cassis allows a very nice, typical Med upscale relaxing tourist visit for food, photos, and shopping. ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

User Avatar
Chatsworth22
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Excellent seaport, amazing seafront with quaint cafes and gift shops. Beautiful. Fantastic market over the main road, lots to buy ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
jon81uk
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Toulon is a nice port to explore on foot, but we also took the bus to the cable car up the mountain which offered spectacular views. ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
AMCW2023
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We did a walk and sea tour of Toulon. Walk part was ok but preferred the sea part as there were a lot of the French naval ships there. Found some of the restaurateurs rude. ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Virtuosa

User Avatar
mrsm1967
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

it was a Sunday and what was forgotten to mention that French law only lets certain businesses open on a Sunday - the cruise company should have let us know this ...
Sail Date: July 2023

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Virtuosa

User Avatar
Pixie17
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Looks very pretty but closed on Sundays! ...
Sail Date: July 2023

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

User Avatar
Spott
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

We did the ship excursion to St Tropez. We loved st tropez ! Wished we could have stayed longer. Did a morning walking tour, very good. Walked around on our own. Had a lovely lunch on a beautiful street. Shopped its wonderful stores. The tour bus took us to another destination, Port Grimaud. It felt like a tourist stop , not much to see or do there. We could have skipped that and spent more ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
Mecca376
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The port was aquatic lots of boats and restaurants I like the fact that once you got of the ship it didn’t require a lot of walking and shopping and restaurants where walking distance I have knee issues so I can’t walk too far ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
Polydonald
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

The ship docks very close to the town center and the little tourist train is right there for 10 Euros. Interestingly, if you take the little tourist train from the town center, it only costs 8 Euros. Toulon has a very nice downtown area and there is a terrific indoor shopping center if you discover you have forgotten anything. If you are looking for something historical to do, the Maritime Naval ...
Sail Date: May 2023

