Toulon – docked across the bay from Toulon which didn’t affect us as we had booked VV excursion to St Tropez and Port Grimaud which was a long day and length of journey without loo stop seemed to take some guests (not us) by surprise. Traffic was bad on way back and very glad we were on a VV excursion as we missed the all-aboard time. It was interesting trip with pleasant guide but when we did the ...
Toulon itself looked a little rundown in parts (sad-looking apartment buildings, and some beggars on the streets displaying their defects). But the nearby seaside town of Cassis allows a very nice, typical Med upscale relaxing tourist visit for food, photos, and shopping. ...
We did the ship excursion to St Tropez.
We loved st tropez ! Wished we could have stayed longer.
Did a morning walking tour, very good.
Walked around on our own. Had a lovely lunch on a beautiful street. Shopped its wonderful stores.
The tour bus took us to another destination, Port Grimaud.
It felt like a tourist stop , not much to see or do there.
We could have skipped that and spent more ...
The port was aquatic lots of boats and restaurants I like the fact that once you got of the ship it didn’t require a lot of walking and shopping and restaurants where walking distance I have knee issues so I can’t walk too far ...
The ship docks very close to the town center and the little tourist train is right there for 10 Euros. Interestingly, if you take the little tourist train from the town center, it only costs 8 Euros. Toulon has a very nice downtown area and there is a terrific indoor shopping center if you discover you have forgotten anything. If you are looking for something historical to do, the Maritime Naval ...