Yokohama: Partly cloudy 23c. Slight wind in in the bay. The Osanbachi terminal had free wifi, and Celebirty provided a free shuttle to JR Sakuragicho station. We walked along the waterfront, Sail Training ship, Cosmo World, Red Brick warehouse, World Porter shopping and back through Nihon-Odori station to buy PASMO cards. Back to the ship for lunch, and out again walking to Yamashita Park, ...
Yokohama is an attractive and accessible port with easy access to the train station and buses. It was also our embarkation port and we found it to be very efficient.
We caught the number 8 bus, which goes to the Sankekin garden. It is a 15 minute ride and costs 220 Yen. Entry to the garden was 700 Yen, which seemed very reasonable. Within the garden you can participate in a tea ceremony, which ...