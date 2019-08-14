  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Tokyo (Yokohama) Cruise Reviews

4.2
Very Good
58 reviews

1-10 of 58 Tokyo (Yokohama) Cruise Reviews

Review for Diamond Princess to Asia

User Avatar
Cruiser162
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Great port, Hotel Monterey reasonably priced, close proximity to port, shopping, Chinatown and directly across from beautiful waterfront park. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Diamond Princess to Asia

User Avatar
miriam2019
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Yes, on our own , we walked around the port on the day we arrived in Yokohama. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Viking Orion to Asia

User Avatar
Clarkwd
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Very educational and enjoyable. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Viking Orion to Asia

User Avatar
Btiger1426
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

A touch of what Tokyo is all about. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
Helly133
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Lots of shopping on a private tour. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Transpacific

User Avatar
onyourmark
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Yokohama: Partly cloudy 23c. Slight wind in in the bay. The Osanbachi terminal had free wifi, and Celebirty provided a free shuttle to JR Sakuragicho station. We walked along the waterfront, Sail Training ship, Cosmo World, Red Brick warehouse, World Porter shopping and back through Nihon-Odori station to buy PASMO cards. Back to the ship for lunch, and out again walking to Yamashita Park, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Majestic Princess to Asia

User Avatar
Pinko007
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were promised 4.5 hours in Tokyo - only got 2.5 hours and then waited on bus for 1 hour for other passengers - who did not turn up ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Diamond Princess to Asia

User Avatar
Sussex Duo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Yokohama is an attractive and accessible port with easy access to the train station and buses. It was also our embarkation port and we found it to be very efficient. We caught the number 8 bus, which goes to the Sankekin garden. It is a 15 minute ride and costs 220 Yen. Entry to the garden was 700 Yen, which seemed very reasonable. Within the garden you can participate in a tea ceremony, which ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Diamond Princess to Asia

User Avatar
Lewaina
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We went to Yokohama before the cruise and spent a few hours in china town. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Viking Orion to Canada & New England

User Avatar
olodberg
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Extremely clean and polite city. Need extra time here at least 3 days to enjoy the area and culture ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Other Cruise Styles from Tokyo (Yokohama) Reviews
Tokyo (Yokohama) Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Tokyo (Yokohama) Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Tokyo (Yokohama) Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Tokyo (Yokohama) Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Tokyo (Yokohama) Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
