Review for a Asia Cruise on MSC Bellissima

User Avatar
3ABXO3
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

not as clean as Japan, but definitely worth visiting, nice night market experience. ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Review for a Asia Cruise on Seven Seas Explorer

User Avatar
markjd63
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A huge contrast between rich and poor, but well worth visiting. Great shopping. ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Review for a Asia Cruise on Westerdam

User Avatar
Holleyho
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Walked around the city with masks on. ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Review for a Asia Cruise on Westerdam

User Avatar
TravelDreamer75
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I loved that this port had a great location- just across the street was the train station that could take you to Taipei. Super easy, don't take a tour! I would have liked to go to Jeifun for the day, but there was no excursion there, and taxis were spendy. Taipei was interesting, I went to the Chiang Kai Shek Memorial and that was gorgeous. Otherwise I wandered into the old town of Taipei, ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Millennium

User Avatar
gslvanbc
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Time in port was limited so only about 4 hours available to see Taipei. Port was 1 hour away from City but easy to get to on train that runs regularly. Buy round trip ticket in advance from ticket office to save time as not possible to use machines without coins so there could be a line up. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Viking Orion

User Avatar
Btiger1426
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

A once in a lifetime must. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Majestic Princess

User Avatar
MCarr
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Keelung and Taipei are bustling towns. Lots of good street food. ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Majestic Princess

User Avatar
tarahbarry
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

The ports of call were both very nice and the weather was great. We felt that the time allowed in Busan, South Korea was a bit short as we disembarked at 4:30pm compared to our time in Fukuoka was not until 6:30pm. ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Azamara Quest

User Avatar
osally
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We did a private tour visiting Juifen, Yehuli Geo Park, Chiang Kai Shek memorial and the 101 building. ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Millennium

User Avatar
icsinger08
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Took the train ourselves. (Get a t-money card from a convenience store. It can pay for almost anything in Taipei!!!) ...
Sail Date: March 2019

