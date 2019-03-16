Review for a Asia Cruise on Westerdam

I loved that this port had a great location- just across the street was the train station that could take you to Taipei. Super easy, don't take a tour! I would have liked to go to Jeifun for the day, but there was no excursion there, and taxis were spendy. Taipei was interesting, I went to the Chiang Kai Shek Memorial and that was gorgeous. Otherwise I wandered into the old town of Taipei, ...